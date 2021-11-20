Arunachal: ZPM Mebo Banggo-II makes school visit

Story Highlights During the two day tour the ZPM Oter Ering Tayeng observed and stated that every facility provided by the government for the students should be availed by every child.

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Oter Ering Tayeng, ZPM Mebo-Banggo-II inspected all the six Government schools of her jurisdiction constituency on 17th and 18th of November 202. She was accompanied by Dr. Kinny Singh, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang, Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang including his team, Litem Perme, BEO Mebo along with PRI members, Intellectuals and Public leaders.

The visit was intended to observe and improve the education system in the Mebo-Banggo-II area. During the two day tour the ZPM Oter Ering Tayeng observed and stated that every facility provided by the government for the students should be availed by every child.

She also stressed on quality education and its importance and any child should not be left out. To have higher enrolment in the Government schools the ZPM requested the School Management Committee (SMC) and village authorities to take active role and also urged the parents to enrol their children in government run schools.

She also emphasised on the need to provide awareness to the students about the risk of addictive substance abuse. She promised to take up the matter of improving any inadequate infrastructures with the government to enhance the school atmosphere. The ZPM further seeing the good outcomes of the visit pledged to organize such inspections again in the future to take update about the proper functioning of schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kinny Singh, DC praised the teachers and the SMCs for their hard work in giving quality education to the students and asked them to maintain the same spirit in the future. She interacted with the students and based on her idea, the team also held a quick quiz competition among the students to test their general knowledge.

The DDSE interacted with the teachers in all the visited schools and fondly talked and listened to the students about their feelings of the school atmosphere. He said that the visits would was worthwhile as District Administration, public leaders of the district and other stakeholders of the department are extending their possible helping hands for overall development of the education scenario.

ZPM Tayeng’s visit to schools was planned by ADC Mebo as per her desire to take stock of school functioning.