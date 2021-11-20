Arunachal

Arunachal: Army pay tribute to Havildar Sher Bahadur Thapa

The event was marked by laying of wreath by Deputy Commander Subansiri Brigade at Shere Thapa Memorial near Limeking village.

November 20, 2021
0 1 minute read
LIMEKING-   Indian Army, alongwith  locals of Limeking village,  commemorated ‘Shere Thapa Day’ to pay solemn tribute to the gallant soldier for his courage and supreme sacrifice while fighting enemy forces in Upper Subansiri district during 1962 War.

The brave soldier of 2nd Jammu & Kashmir Rifles is credited with saving the Subansiri valley by holding off repeated Chinese assaults for over 72 hours, undaunted by the Chinese pressing advance and regardless of any danger to his life.

Read This Also- Army, Locals commemorate ‘Shere Thapa Martyrdom Day’

The event was marked by laying of wreath by  Deputy Commander Subansiri Brigade at Shere Thapa Memorial near Limeking village. Locals, who hold him in highest regard, also turned up in large numbers to pay their respects.

This was followed by a cultural programme presented by the villagers to mark the occasion. The event culminated  some of veterans sharing their stories of  valour.

The legend of Havildar Sher Bahadur Thapa continues to be an inspiration for Indian Army and locals alike.

