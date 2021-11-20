Arunachal: DPVN conducts 25th annual sports meet

Sports

nearly 300 students from LKG to class-X participated in different events while following the covid-19 protocol.

November 20, 2021
PASIGHAT (By Maksam Tayeng )- The Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan school of Pasighat conducted its 25th Annual Sports meet on 17th and 18th of November at its 3 Mile playground in which nearly 300 students from LKG to class-X participated in different events while following the covid-19 protocol.

Earlier on 17th November, Mohonto Panging, Group Captain retired inaugurated the sports meet by hosting the sport flag and lighting the baton and motivated the students by giving valuable motivational speech while citing his own experiences. The game began through the tug of war game.

The Pradhanacharya of DPVN, Pasighat, V. K. Jha facilitated the chief guest, Pangging while Sabita Sangma inspired the students through her speech about teamwork and spirit of games. The sports event concluded successfully on Thursday and all the students enjoyed the different events of the games in the presence of teachers, well wishers and parents.

DPVN is situated in the heart of Pasighat Township and is one of the oldest schools established in the year 1996 with classes LKG to V back then. Today the school has walked a long journey and classes have been upgraded upto class X .

