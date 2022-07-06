Arunachal: Anti drug awareness run held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- In a bid to intensify their continued effort to fight against the drug menace in the district and also to commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Women Against Social Evils and Samvardhinee NYAS of New Delhi organized an anti-drug awareness run for various school students of East Siang district here today in collaboration with Dy. Director of School Education office and 5th IRBn HQ, Pasighat.

The anti-drug awareness run started from 3 Mile area of Pasighat and culminated at Gandhi Chowk of Pasighat main market. More than 200 students from both boys and girls categories participated in the run enthusiastically. The WASE activists led by President, Yamik Dulom Darang, General Secretary, Joya Tasung Moyong, DDSE East Siang district, Odhuk Tabing, 5th IRBn personnel were also seen motivating the students to participate more in such programme so as to keep the mind of students strong and healthy thereby saying No to drugs.

After flagging off the anti-drug awareness race by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District at 3 Mile, awareness program cum prize distribution was held at Gandhi Chowk, Pasighat. In his speech, Tayi Taggu, DC, Pasighat advised the students to keep themselves away from drugs even if some drug addicts try to entice them. While handing over the prizes to the winners, Taggu said that he was pleased to see the huge numbers of girl participating in the run and advised them further to be sincere in their studies and lead the society and the state in the future under various high capacities. WASE President, Yamik Dulom Darang also reiterated their usual appeal to the students to say No to drug and say Yes to life.

The winners among the boys were Tabet Jamoh from IGJGHSS, Pasighat (1st), Ralbom Dai from GSS GTC (2nd) and Kalen Ratan from GSS Motum (3rd). From girl’s category, the winners were Albina Doley from GHSS Sille (1st), Bhugli Gowala from IGJGHSS, Pasighat (2nd) and Akot Tali from GSS Gandhi. 1st winners from both boys and girls, Tabet Jamoh and Albina Doley also spoke after receiving the prize and appealed the fellow students to stay away from drug addictions.