Arunachal: 57 of 60 winners in Assembly Election are Crorepati

ITANAGAR- Do you know that 97% of the candidates who won the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 , are crorepatis. The candidates themselves have said this in their affidavits.

Association for Democratic Reforms ( ADR ) verified those affidavits and found that out of the 59 winning candidates, 57 MLAs are crorepatis. The ADR could not analyze one candidate due to unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the ECI website, the report stated.

The ADR’s report said that ” 97% (57 out of 59) of the winning candidates are crorepatis, showing a rise from 93% (56 out of 60) in 2019.

BJP leads the list at 96% (43 out of 45), while parties like National People’s Party (NPP), NCP, People’s Party of Arunachal, Congress, and independent candidates have all declared themselves as crorepati candidates.

Party-wise, the average assets per winning candidate is Rs 25.83 crore for BJP, Rs 17.45 crore for NPP, Rs 74.13 crore for NCP, Rs 10.32 crore for the People’s Party of Arunachal, Rs 41.96 crore for Congress, and Rs 6.45 crore for independent candidates.