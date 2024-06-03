ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 22% winning candidates in State Assembly polls have criminal cases- says ADR report

Out of the 59 winning candidates analysed in 2024, 13 winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Last Updated: June 3, 2024
Representational Image

ITANAGAR-  At least 22% of the winning candidates in the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls this year have criminal cases, marking an increase from 17% in 2019, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) stated on Monday.

Additionally, 20% (12 candidates) have declared serious criminal cases, up from 13% (8 out of 60) in 2019.

According to the report, out of the 59 winning candidates analysed in 2024, 13 (22%) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The ADR could not analyze one candidate due to unavailability of his clear and complete affidavit on the ECI website, the report stated.

Among Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 20% (9 out of 45) have criminal cases, with 18% (8 candidates) facing serious charges.

Also Read- Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

The National People’s Party (NPP) has 20% (1 out of 5) of its winning candidates declaring serious criminal cases.

The NCP has 67% (2 out of 3) of its winners with criminal cases.

The Indian National Congress (INC) has one winning candidate, who has declared both criminal and serious criminal cases.

