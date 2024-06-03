ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat, securing only one seat.

Last Updated: June 3, 2024
1 minute read
Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

ITANAGAR-   The lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday as the ruling BJP secured an absolute majority for the third consecutive term to form the next government, while opposition Congress suffered a humiliating defeat.

The Congress, which fielded 19 candidates in the 60-member Assembly, could not make a significant comeback this time. However, the party strengthened its position in Bamang seat where former home minister Kumar Wai defeated BJP’s Doba Lamnio by a margin of 635 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The ruling BJP which won 46 seats also suffered a major setback when education minister Taba Tedir lost to NCP’s new candidate Toko Tatung.

14 BJP candidates faced defeat this time. Prominent candidates include sitting MLAs Nyamar Karbak (Liromoba), Kaling Moyong (Pasighat East), Tana Hali Tara (Doimukh) Olom Panyang (Mariang-Geku), Somlung Mossang (Bordumsa-Diun), Tanpho Wangnaw (Longding-Pumao), Lombo Tayeng (Mebo) and Kumsi Sidiso (Thrizino-Buragaon).

Some of the new faces of the saffron party who faced defeat include Kamrung Tesia (Khonsa East), Chow Sujana Namchoom (Lekang), Izmir Tikhak (Nampong), Doba Lamnio (Bameng) and Tsering Dorjee from Tawang constituency.

Also Read- Final Result of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election

Prominent BJP leaders who won include party’s state unit president Biyuram Wahge from Pakke-Kessang constituency, RWD Minister Honchung Ngandam (Pongchou-Wakka), Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo (Nacho), Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang (Miao), Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang (Tuting-Yingkiong) and Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from Mechuka seat respectively.

The NPP, which won five seats in the 2019 assembly elections, managed to secure the same number this time. While the NCP won three seats, the PPA won 2, three independents also emerged victorious.

Tags
Last Updated: June 3, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Girl’s Body Retrieved After 4 Days

Arunachal: Girl’s Body Retrieved After 4 Days

Arunachal: NHRC Directs SP Dibrugarh to Expedite Lokhi Wangsu’s death probe

Arunachal: Interaction Progm between Farmers and Officials held at Tawang

Arunachal: Interaction Progm between Farmers and Officials held at Tawang

Weather Alert : IMD issues Red alert for Arunachal Pradesh

Weather Alert : IMD issues Red alert for Arunachal Pradesh

Queers Ki Kahani 2.0: Celebrating Queer Stories and Activism in Arunachal Pradesh

Queers Ki Kahani 2.0: Celebrating Queer Stories and Activism in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: DRDO Chairman inaugurates R&D Centre at Changbu in Tawang

Arunachal: DRDO Chairman inaugurates R&D Centre at Changbu in Tawang

Arunachal: Apatani Youth Tamo Moko wins Gold at National MMA Championship

Arunachal: Apatani Youth Tamo Moko wins Gold at National MMA Championship

Arunachal:  three tier security arrangement for vote counting in Yupia- DEO

Arunachal: Three tier security arrangement for vote counting in Yupia- DEO

Arunachal: DEO appeals to maintain peace and tranquility during vote counting

Arunachal: DEO appeals to maintain peace and tranquility during vote counting

Arunachal: Former APPSC Chairman Nabam Atum Passes Away

Arunachal: Former APPSC Chairman Nabam Atum Passes Away

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button