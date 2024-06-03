Lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term

ITANAGAR- The lotus bloomed in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday as the ruling BJP secured an absolute majority for the third consecutive term to form the next government, while opposition Congress suffered a humiliating defeat.

The Congress, which fielded 19 candidates in the 60-member Assembly, could not make a significant comeback this time. However, the party strengthened its position in Bamang seat where former home minister Kumar Wai defeated BJP’s Doba Lamnio by a margin of 635 votes.

The ruling BJP which won 46 seats also suffered a major setback when education minister Taba Tedir lost to NCP’s new candidate Toko Tatung.

14 BJP candidates faced defeat this time. Prominent candidates include sitting MLAs Nyamar Karbak (Liromoba), Kaling Moyong (Pasighat East), Tana Hali Tara (Doimukh) Olom Panyang (Mariang-Geku), Somlung Mossang (Bordumsa-Diun), Tanpho Wangnaw (Longding-Pumao), Lombo Tayeng (Mebo) and Kumsi Sidiso (Thrizino-Buragaon).

Some of the new faces of the saffron party who faced defeat include Kamrung Tesia (Khonsa East), Chow Sujana Namchoom (Lekang), Izmir Tikhak (Nampong), Doba Lamnio (Bameng) and Tsering Dorjee from Tawang constituency.

Prominent BJP leaders who won include party’s state unit president Biyuram Wahge from Pakke-Kessang constituency, RWD Minister Honchung Ngandam (Pongchou-Wakka), Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo (Nacho), Urban Development Minister Kamlung Mossang (Miao), Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang (Tuting-Yingkiong) and Assembly Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona from Mechuka seat respectively.

The NPP, which won five seats in the 2019 assembly elections, managed to secure the same number this time. While the NCP won three seats, the PPA won 2, three independents also emerged victorious.