Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Anglo-Abor war memorial site

DAMBUK- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today visited the Bongal Yapgo, a heritage war memorial site of 3rd Anglo-Abor war of 1894 with Advisor to Chief Minister Tai Tagak and paid rich tributes to the Adi martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice resisting British advance in the region in 1894.

Bongal Yapgo, is a stockades wall, constructed of random rubble masonry. It was built in the 19th century by the ‘Padams’ during their war with the British.

Mein lauded the efforts of Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee for preserving and protecting the remnants of the great Anglo-Abor War of 1894.

“This is Arunachal Living history,” said Mein and added that this heritage site is a pride of Arunachal and will soon be the most sought heritage site in the State.

Mein stated that this heritage site is not only a symbol of simple stockade but carries a long history of the land and people.

He called upon the younger generation to shoulder responsibility in preserving, promoting and protecting the rich tradition, culture and language.

He also urged to play key role in environmental conservation.

Mein said our history should be reflected in the books of Indian History. It is high time we must re-write our history.

He informed that the Unsung Hero Core Committee with the support of History department of RGU is collecting historical facts and records from important National and state archives. On compilation of this records, it will be submitted to the Govt of India.

He said government is committed to preserve, protect the heritage sites and war memorial in the state.

Mein informed that to encourage the youth and give them a proper platform to nurture their talents, the government has introduced the ‘Achievers Award’ through which the achievers in music, arts, sports and literature will be felicitated.

On the memorandum submitted by the Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee, he assured to take up the matter at the meeting of the Unsung Hero Core Committee and submit the recommendations to the state.