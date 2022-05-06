Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Anglo-Abor war memorial site

Bongal Yapgo, is a stockades wall, constructed of random rubble masonry. It was built in the 19th century by the 'Padams' during their war with the British.

May 6, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein visits Anglo-Abor war memorial site

DAMBUK- Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today visited the Bongal Yapgo, a heritage war memorial site of 3rd Anglo-Abor war of 1894 with Advisor to Chief Minister Tai Tagak and paid rich tributes to the Adi martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice resisting British advance in the region in 1894.

Bongal Yapgo, is a stockades wall, constructed of random rubble masonry. It was built in the 19th century by the ‘Padams’ during their war with the British.

Mein lauded the efforts of Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee for preserving and protecting the remnants of the great Anglo-Abor War of 1894.

“This is Arunachal Living history,” said Mein and added that this heritage site is a pride of Arunachal and will soon be the most sought heritage site in the State.

Related Articles

Mein stated that this heritage site is not only a symbol of simple stockade but carries a long history of the land and people.

He called upon the younger  generation to shoulder responsibility in preserving, promoting and protecting the rich tradition, culture and language.

He also urged to play key role in environmental conservation.

Mein said  our history should be  reflected in the books of Indian History. It is high time we must re-write our history.

He informed that the Unsung Hero Core Committee with the support of History department of RGU  is collecting historical facts and records from important National and state archives. On compilation of this records, it will be submitted to the Govt of India.

He said government is committed to preserve, protect the heritage sites and war memorial in the state.

Mein informed that to encourage the youth and give them a proper platform to nurture their talents, the government has introduced the ‘Achievers Award’ through which the achievers in music, arts, sports and literature will be felicitated.

On the memorandum submitted by the Bongal Yapgo Preservation Committee, he assured to take up the matter at the meeting of the Unsung Hero Core Committee and submit the recommendations to the state.

Tags
May 6, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: weavers, sericulture farmers visit silk weaving centre in Assam

Arunachal: weavers, sericulture farmers visit silk weaving centre in Assam

April 26, 2022
Arunachal: ‘Satellite Center” of IIM Shillong inaugurated at Tawang

Arunachal: ‘Satellite Center” of IIM Shillong inaugurated at Tawang

April 25, 2022
Pema Khandu launches Vidya Vistar scheme of the Hindu College

Pema Khandu launches Vidya Vistar scheme of the Hindu College

April 25, 2022
Arunachal: villagers voluntarily constructed a cost effective museum in Siang

Arunachal: villagers voluntarily constructed a cost effective museum in Siang

April 25, 2022
Arunachal: Director ICAR, NEH region visits Basar Centre, KVK West Siang & KVK Namsai

Arunachal: Director ICAR, NEH region visits Basar Centre, KVK West Siang & KVK Namsai

April 25, 2022
Cultural exchange program between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim held in Dirang

Cultural exchange program between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim held in Dirang

April 24, 2022
Arunachal: Khandu kickstarts 2nd edition of Eagle Nest Birding Festival

Arunachal: Khandu kickstarts 2nd edition of Eagle Nest Birding Festival

April 23, 2022
Arunachal: Cleanliness is far away in TRIHMS

Arunachal: Cleanliness is far away in TRIHMS

April 22, 2022
Arunachal: World Earth Day celebrated at Kanubari, Longding

Arunachal: World Earth Day celebrated at Kanubari, Longding

April 22, 2022
Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

Arunachal: Over 50 Houses, Shops Gutted in Yingkiong Fire

April 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!