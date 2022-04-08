North East

Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

Lou Majaw’s right to pride of place in the rock culture of our country is unchallenged.

April 8, 2022
0 1 minute read
Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

GUWAHATI-  Known for his Bob Dylan tribute concerts, Lou Majaw’s 75th birthday was celebrated in the campus of Royal Global University (RGU) which was organized by Lou Majaw Foundation and Royal Global University on 7th April. The celebrations started with a book release, “Lou Majaw @ 75” by the Executive Vice President of the Royal Global University, Mr. Ankur Pansari in the presence of the Bard (Lou Majaw) himself and Curator & Faculty Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan.

The Platinum Gong- A Celebration of Music, witnessed a mega concert with prominent talents performing during the event at the RGU campus. Uday Benegal the founder of Rock Machine presently Indus Creed alongside the sensational Zubeen Garg belting out their originals were a delight – Zubeen’s Maya took a stronghold.

The concert included performances by prominent talents of the region like Suman Dutta, David Baker, Mrinmoyee Goswami Sharma, Rittique Phukan, Joshua Queah, and an operatic rendition by Gyaan Bhuyan (T’mok) – was designed by Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan.

Lou Majaw’s right to pride of place in the rock culture of our country is unchallenged. His music commands to be noticed, and every musician who has followed him is indebted to where he has taken the music. He does not play at his fans, he plays for them, with them.

Related Articles

Towards the end all the performers together presented Dylan’s “Forever Young” for Lou Majaw accompanied by musicians, Noboni on Cajon, Shephard and Rajib on Lead Guitars, Albert on a pounding Bass Guitar and Sam Shullai on Drums. Majaw’s son Christopher Dylan Majaw was also performing during the event.

Tags
April 8, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

January 3, 2022
IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

IMD Predicts Rain and thunder in Northeast

December 13, 2021
Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

Covid Vaccination: Data says Most Northeast Districts Fail to Jab 50%

December 10, 2021
Power System in the North Eastern States has improved- Minister

Power System in the North Eastern States has improved- Minister

December 3, 2021
Assam: Honda two Wheelers showroom BigWing opens in Guwahati

Assam: Honda two Wheelers showroom BigWing opens in Guwahati

December 1, 2021
Over 2000 Airguns surrendered in Arunachal to shun hunting- Minister

Over 2000 Airguns surrendered in Arunachal to shun hunting- Minister

November 20, 2021
Manipur: Assam Rifle Colonel, His Wife, Son And 4 soldiers Dead In Ambush

Manipur: Assam Rifle Colonel, His Wife, Son And 4 soldiers Dead In Ambush

November 13, 2021
Assam: RGU inks MoU with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya to benefit B. Optometry students

Assam: RGU inks MoU with Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya to benefit B. Optometry students

November 11, 2021
Team of 12 NDRF conducts Joint mock exercise at Sonari Charaideo, Assam

Team of 12 NDRF conducts Joint mock drill at Sonari Charaideo, Assam

October 28, 2021
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya to Experience Very Heavy Rains on October 19-20

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya to Experience Very Heavy Rains on October 19-20

October 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button