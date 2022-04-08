Assam: Royal Global University celebrates ‘India’s Bob Dylan’s’ birthday with a mega concert

GUWAHATI- Known for his Bob Dylan tribute concerts, Lou Majaw’s 75th birthday was celebrated in the campus of Royal Global University (RGU) which was organized by Lou Majaw Foundation and Royal Global University on 7th April. The celebrations started with a book release, “Lou Majaw @ 75” by the Executive Vice President of the Royal Global University, Mr. Ankur Pansari in the presence of the Bard (Lou Majaw) himself and Curator & Faculty Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan.

The Platinum Gong- A Celebration of Music, witnessed a mega concert with prominent talents performing during the event at the RGU campus. Uday Benegal the founder of Rock Machine presently Indus Creed alongside the sensational Zubeen Garg belting out their originals were a delight – Zubeen’s Maya took a stronghold.

The concert included performances by prominent talents of the region like Suman Dutta, David Baker, Mrinmoyee Goswami Sharma, Rittique Phukan, Joshua Queah, and an operatic rendition by Gyaan Bhuyan (T’mok) – was designed by Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan.

Lou Majaw’s right to pride of place in the rock culture of our country is unchallenged. His music commands to be noticed, and every musician who has followed him is indebted to where he has taken the music. He does not play at his fans, he plays for them, with them.

Towards the end all the performers together presented Dylan’s “Forever Young” for Lou Majaw accompanied by musicians, Noboni on Cajon, Shephard and Rajib on Lead Guitars, Albert on a pounding Bass Guitar and Sam Shullai on Drums. Majaw’s son Christopher Dylan Majaw was also performing during the event.