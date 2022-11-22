Arunachal: Awareness Programme on ‘Sexual Exploitation, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking held in Longding

LONGDING- An awareness programme on ‘Sexual Exploitation, Drug Abuse, Human Trafficking and Women Empowerment’ was organized in Longding headquarter today by All Wancho Women Welfare Society (AWWWS) in association with Women Against Social Evils (WASE), from Pasighat. The awareness programme was attended by about 300 people from various corners of the district.

Speaking at the programme President of WASE, Mrs. Yamik Dulom Darang shared the journey of WASE and experiences on the impact of drug abuse and drug menace in the society. She said that drug menace is a problem of the entire society and has a negative impact on the fabric of the society as a whole.

WATCH VIDEO- Man, Youths Missing from China Border in Arunachal Pradesh yet to Return

Through her life experiences, she encourages the Wancho Women society to work with true dedication for the welfare of the society and bring solution to the problems prevailing in the district. She reiterated that WASE is not working for any glory or award but to protect the society from the menace of drug, especially the young generation.

Addressing the gathering Mrs. Jaya Tasung Moyong, Gen. Secy, WASE She urged everyone to come froward to fight against the menace of drugs instead of depending solely on Govt, administration and police for action. She said that drug abuse is not an isolated issue but a multifaceted one linked to other social issue.

Watch Video: Travel to Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh

Mrs Moyong delved into the issues of sexual exploitation, child labour and women empowerment as well. Lastly, she requested everyone specially the womenfolk to be bold and fight stringently against the social evils specially drug menace. She emphatically put forth that the criminal involved in such cases should not be spared at any cost.

During the occasion President of Wancho Council Shri. Shompha Wangsa, Tingo Wangsu-President LDSU and Nyatum Doke, DIPRO Longding shared their opinions and ideas in order to fight against social evils and crimes happening and growing around the district.