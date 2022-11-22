Arunachal: Centre will approve an investment of Rs.32000 Cr for 2880 MW Dibang Project

NEW DELHI- The Union Power Minister R K Singh told the Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chow Mein that ” the Centre will approve an investment of Rs. 32000 Cr for 2880 MW Dibang Project in Arunachal Pradesh”.

Chowna Mein met the Union Power Minister, at his New Delhi office today and discussed way forward to harnessing the rich hydro-power potential in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Power Minister R K Singh informed that very shortly the Government of India would be approving an investment of Rs.32000 Cr for the 2880 MW Dibang Project. He also informed that the Central PSUs would actively ensure that the local youngsters get employment, would work to provide necessary skills and also develop the local contractors so that benefit of such project is taken by the local communities.

Through the interventions like Local Area Development, associated economic activities and liberal Relief and Rehabilitation Policies, these projects would bring in an all-round development of the area. These projects would also ensure a major flood moderation in Arunachal Pradesh thereby avoiding damages worth hundreds of crores.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the state has reformed the land acquisition process and would ensure immediate disbursement of legitimate land compensation to the land owners.

Mein apprised that Development of the rich Hydro Power Project of Arunachal Pradesh is going to help the PM’s commitment in Glassgow COP-26, to make India ‘a net zero emission country’ by adding 500 GW Non-Fossil fuel power. If well planned and supported, Arunachal Pradesh has a potential to contribute 10 % of this target through its Hydro potential.

While thanking the Government of India, the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned that State would provide all support in harnessing the rich potential in a sustainable manner in consultation and with support from the local communities. He mentioned about the benefits including the free power to the state coming from the 600 MW Kameng project which was dedicated to the nation by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on November 19.

The State is receiving Rs.150 Cr per year as free power from this project. He also informed that 2000 MW Lower Subansiri would be commissioned soon through which state will get Rs.400 Cr per year in free power and Rs.70 Cr in Local Area Development.

A detailed discussion was also held on taking over 29 projects with 32000 MW capacity from the private sector by the Central PSUs in a time bound manner. These projects would bring an investment of around Rs.5 lakh crore in the state.

The Union Minister appreciated the proactive role of the state in resolving the issues associated with these projects including engaging with the local communities.

A clear timeline was fixed to develop these projects. The MOAs with CPSUs for 5 projects with 2820 MW capacity would be ready for signature in a months’ time. In addition, 6 projects with 6063 MW capacity would be ready for investment in next one year.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by Dr H K Paliwal, Advisor to Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Mr Prashant Lokhande, Commissioner, Planning & Investment and Hydropower. The Union Power Secretary and CMDs of NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC and SJVN also attended the meeting.