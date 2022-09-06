Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly: 3 bills tabled on the opening day of monsoon session

ITANAGAR- Altogether three important Government Bills were tabled in the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on the opening day of the three-day monsoon session of the House on Tuesday.

‘Town Planning Minister Kamlung Mosang introduced ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Tenancy Bill, 2022’, which aims at creating “a vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive rental housing market in the state”.

It will enable the creation of adequate rental housing stock for all the income groups, thereby addressing the issue of homelessness. It will also enable institutionalization of rental housing by gradually shifting it towards the formal market.

This is expected to give a fillip to private participation in rental housing as a business model for addressing the huge housing shortage.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, also the Minister in-charge of Law, Legislative and Justice moved “The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022″ that seeks to make provisions for transferring civil suits pending in the courts of Deputy Commissioners to the courts of Civil Judge Junior Division, the courts of Civil Judge Senior Division, the courts of Additional District Judge or the courts of District Judge, as the case may be, as per their territorial and pecuniary jurisdiction.

It will also authorize the local administrative officers to facilitate referring civil cases received from the people to the concerned village authorities and for making provisions for execution and enforcement of the decree and order passed by the village authority.

The proposed legislation will lessen the workload of the regular courts, and enable the DCs and the Assistant Commissioners to execute and enforce the order or decree passed by the village Authority to make the system more efficacious.

The third Bill – ‘The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (1st Amendment) Bill, 2022″, tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Minister in-charge of Tax, Excise and Narcotics Chowna ‘Mein – once enacted will enable administration of taxation under GST in a better and efficient manner.

The Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 was enacted with a view to make a provision for levy and collection of tax on intra-state supply of goods or services or both by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The proposed amendment Bill was necessitated as the different provisions under Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 have already been amended by the Central Government and the same need to be done in the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, 2017 as all the revisions are uniformly administered throughout the country under GST, the statement said.