Arunachal: Pema Khandu unveils statue of Late Nabam Runghi at ISBT at Lekhi

ITANAGAR- As a befitting tribute to the founder of the present day capital city of Arunachal Pradesh – Itanagar, Chief Minister Pema Khandu today unveiled the statue of Late Nabam Runghi at the Inter State Bus Terminal ( ISBT ) at Lekhi near here.

The state government had named the bus terminal as Nabam Runghi Inter State Bus Terminal in his memory in 2020.

Khandu expressed satisfaction in unveiling the statute saying people of the state owe it to late Runghi for the state capital, which has grown and expanded in leaps and bounds since its establishment.

He hailed Late Rungh’s perseverance and pursuit to establish the then NEFA’s administrative capital at its present location. He carried bricks from Ita Fort, a 500-year-old heritage, to then Assam capital Shillong to prove Itanagar is a major historical place and worthy to be made capital. Late Runghi, the first agency council member of the then North-East Frontier Agency convinced the then Assam Governor, BK Nehru, to make Itanagar the capital of our state.

“This exemplifies his love for his land and people and his farsightedness for development of his native place,” Khandu said and called himself fortunate to meet late Runghi in person at his office after assuming the charge of chief minister and listen to his fascinating stories.

He expressed gratitude to the family members of Late Runghi, who were present on the occasion including his wife and children.

In respect of the late leader, Khandu announced that the bus terminal will be soon facelifted by the state government.

Late Nabam Runghi was conferred with the state gold medal by the state government in recognition of his contributions in the year 2017.

Organized by the Nabam Welfare Society, the event was also attended by Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, former Chief Minister and Sagalee legislator Nabam Tuki, officials of the state transport department and Nabam clan members.