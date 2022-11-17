ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Tourism sector has huge potential to drive the state’s economy; CM

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu suggested preparation of a roadmap to promote quality and high-end tourism in the State.

November 17, 2022
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that “ The tourism sector has huge potential to drive the economy of Arunachal Pradesh and to provide jobs to the youth, and should be tapped at the earliest.

Taking forward the  PMs mantra of Maximum Governance, Minimum Government, the Tourist e-ILP Portal developed by the IT Department, GoAP was launched today by the  Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Civil Secretariat, Itanagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM suggested preparation of a roadmap to promote quality and high-end tourism in the State as the tourism sector has huge potential to drive the economy of the state and to provide jobs to the youth, and should be tapped at the earliest.

Arunachal Pradesh comes under the Inner Permit Regime protected under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873 for which ILP is required by tourists to visit the state. With the launch of the Tourist e-ILP Portal, meant exclusively for tourists wanting to experience the serene beauty of the state, the process of issuing ILP for the tourists will be completely digitized, making issuance of the permit faster and more convenient.

Wangki Lowang, Minister IT & Communication termed the initiative as a major breakthrough in reducing physical intervention for issue of Tourist ILPs.

Nakap Nalo, Minister Tourism & Transport who was also present on the occasion, lauded the IT Department for bringing a long felt digital solution to boost tourism in the state. He expressed confidence that the Tourist e-ILP solution would ease the application process & facilitate tourism in the state.

Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, said that the launch of eILP for Tourists was another step towards maximizing e-Governance in the Administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state has achieved significant transformation with technology-based interventions for simplifying government functioning, improving ease of doing business, and in taking digital initiatives for public welfare.

The event was attended by Officers and officials from various departments including Home, Political, Coordination and IT Department.

