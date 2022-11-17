Arunachal: National Press Day observed at SCCZ

ZIRO- Department of Mass Communication, Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) observed National Press Day at the college campus on Wednesday to commemorate the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI) and to highlight the importance of freedom of press.

On the occasion, the District Information and Public Relations Officer Gyati Kacho attended the function as resource person and interacted with students of Mass Communication and delivered a special talk on the ‘role of media in community development’.

In his address, Kacho encouraged the students to pursue human interest stories that will bring about socio-economic development in the society. He cited examples of numerous articles that he had written in his decorated career as a journalist which had brought positive impact for community development.

On the occasion, the department also released their annual departmental newsletter, ‘The Claretine Gazette’, Vol. IX; Issue-1. The newsletter features important events observed by the department, various contributions from the students including articles, photographs, poetries and artworks.

In another event at the college, Department of Geography conducted a talk session on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS). Resource persons including Dr. Sreejith K.M, Scientist-F, ISRO-Space Application Centre, Ahmadabad, Prof. Sunil P. S, Cochin University of Science and Technology and Prof. K. Vijay Kumar, Indian Institute of Geomagnetism, Mumbai spoke at length about geomagnetism and plate tectonics.

The resource persons have also installed a GNSS device at the college campus to get updates on seismic activities in the Arunachal Himalayas. They also informed that they will be using the date for further analysis and study about different seismic activities of the region.

The installation of GNSS was initiated by the Space Application Centre (SAC), Ahmadabad in collaboration with the Institute of Geomagnetism (IIG), Mumbai & Shillong, and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kochi.