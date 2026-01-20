Arunachal: Diet, Nutrition Awareness Held Under NABARD JIVA

NAMSAI- An Awareness on Diet and Nutrition Programme under NABARD’s JIVA Project was conducted on January 20, 2026, at Lathaw village in Namsai district, with the aim of promoting nutritional awareness, sustainable agriculture and holistic livelihood development among tribal farming communities.

The JIVA Project is an agroecology-based initiative under NABARD’s Tribal Development Programme (TDP) that focuses on natural farming practices which are knowledge-intensive, low-input and environmentally sustainable. The term JIVA, meaning “life” in Sanskrit, reflects a transition towards farming systems that function in harmony with nature.

The project is being implemented by Namsai Organic Spices Agricultural Products Producer Company Limited (NOSAAP), which is serving as the Project Facilitating Agency.

In his opening remarks, Chau Athina Chauhai, Chief Executive Officer of NOSAAP, provided an overview of the JIVA Project and outlined its key objectives, including soil health restoration, diversification of farm livelihoods, nutrition security and income enhancement of tribal farmers.

Nutritionist Md. Javed Ahmed delivered a session on the importance of balanced diets and healthy food habits, highlighting their role in improving physical well-being and preventing lifestyle-related diseases.

Aniket Likhar of WASSAN, the technical support agency for the JIVA Project, spoke on the role of natural farming in achieving long-term ecological sustainability, reducing dependence on chemical inputs and strengthening the economic resilience of tribal farmers.

Md. Ashraf Kamal, Business Development Manager, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), briefed participants on APEDA schemes available for farmers and producer organisations. He also highlighted the export potential of Khaw Tai (Khamti Rice), which recently received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag with NABARD’s support, enabling farmers to access premium markets and improve income prospects.

Shri Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager (District Development), NABARD, Namsai, attended the programme as the chief guest. He said the JIVA Project was launched following the successful implementation of the TRIBES/Integrated Tribal Development Project. He outlined NABARD’s holistic approach to rural development, covering farm and non-farm interventions, GI initiatives, value chain development, marketing support, credit planning and financial inclusion.

In addition, a health camp was organised in collaboration with OIL Sparsha, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Oil India Limited. A mobile primary healthcare unit provided free medical check-ups, medicines and health counselling to beneficiaries of NABARD-funded TRIBES and Tribal Development Fund projects, with a special focus on women’s health and hygiene.

Officials said the programme contributed to strengthening awareness on nutrition, health and sustainable farming while reinforcing integrated livelihood support for tribal communities in Namsai district.