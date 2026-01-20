Arunachal: Namsai Hosts WWII Vintage Jeep Rally

NAMSAI- As part of the 10th edition of the Pangsau Pass International Festival–2026 and the 80th commemoration of the end of World War-II, a World War-II Vintage Jeep and Bike Rally halted at Namsai on January 20, 2026. The rally is being organised under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein.

The rally commenced from Pasighat and passed through Roing and Alubari (Tezu) before reaching Namsai. It is scheduled to culminate at Nampong in Changlang district. The convoy includes over 20 vintage World War-II era jeeps, around 20 bikers and accompanying official vehicles.

On the third day of the rally, participants assembled at Hotel Kinnara, Namsai, for the flag-off programme. The event drew participation from public representatives, district officials and local residents.

Also Read- KVK Anjaw Introduces High-Value Fruit Crops Under TSP

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Mutchu Mithi, MLA and Advisor to the Home and Education Minister, observed that while the world has changed significantly, it continues to be shaped by lessons from the past. He said that remembering World War-II is an act of gratitude and reflection, and highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s strong historical connection with the war. He emphasised the importance of acknowledging and honouring this legacy.

In his keynote address, Oken Tayeng, MLA and Vice Chairman of the 80th Commemoration of the End of World War-II Committee, highlighted the cultural richness, hospitality and cuisine of Namsai.

Also Read- ICAR Organises Field Day on Vegetable Diversification

He underlined the historical significance of the Ledo Road and said the central idea of the rally was to highlight its history and develop it as a heritage tourism destination. Describing the initiative as a “Remembrance Tour,” he said future editions may include other historic locations in Assam.

Kalaktang MLA Tsetan Chombay described the rally as a unique initiative for Arunachal Pradesh and spoke on the deep relevance of World War-II to the region and neighbouring Assam. He said that travelling in vintage World War-II jeeps provided participants with a tangible connection to history and noted the growing tourism potential of eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Mass Cleanliness Drive Held at Jang

Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, C.R. Khampa, said the district has emerged as an important destination for tourism and heritage. He referred to Namsai as a historic battlefield and described the rally as a symbolic act of remembrance that carries the message of peace forward. He added that such initiatives help educate younger generations about the region’s heritage and cultural legacy.

The programme concluded with the official flag-off of the rally from Namsai towards Jairampur, marking the next phase of the historic journey towards Nampong.