Arunachal: NSCN-KYA Insurgent Surrenders in Longding

KHONSA- The Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North), facilitated the surrender of a hardcore insurgent belonging to the NSCN-KYA group during a joint operation conducted on January 19, 2026, in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to official sources, credible intelligence inputs were received on the same day regarding the presence of an active insurgent in and around Longding Bazaar and adjoining localities.

The information was corroborated through multiple sources, following which a joint operation was launched by columns of Khonsa Battalion Assam Rifles and Longding Battalion Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

After reaching the suspected area, ground sources were activated to establish contact with the insurgent. The joint team maintained continuous pressure through sustained counselling, negotiations and motivational efforts aimed at persuading the individual to surrender and abandon the path of violence.

After several hours of engagement, the insurgent responded positively and agreed to surrender. The individual has been identified as Akha alias Khawang Wangsu, holding the rank of SS Khapur (Rajapio) in the NSCN-KYA group. He is a 38-year-old resident of Longphong village under Pangchau Circle in Longding district and had joined the outfit on September 25, 2025.

Following the surrender, the individual was taken into custody by the joint team comprising Khonsa Battalion Assam Rifles, Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police. He was subsequently handed over to Police Station Longding at around 4 pm for further legal proceedings.

Officials said the successful surrender reflects Assam Rifles’ continued efforts to restore peace and normalcy in insurgency-affected areas through calibrated counter-insurgency operations, community engagement and rehabilitation of misguided youth, in close coordination with state police and civil authorities.