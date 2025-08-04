Arunachal: Lohit Hosts District-Level Science Exhibition Under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan

LOHIT- In a vibrant celebration of scientific spirit and youthful innovation, the District Level Science Exhibition was conducted today under the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) by the District Project Officer (DPO), ISSE Samagra Shiksha, Lohit. The event saw participation from nine government schools and was held to ignite curiosity, promote critical thinking, and encourage students to apply science to real-life problems.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Nyatum Doke, District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO), and Guest of Honour Om Prakash, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu. Tumngam Nyodu, DDSE-cum-DPO (ISSE), inaugurated the program and emphasized RAA’s mission to cultivate scientific thinking, imagination, and inquiry among school students.

In her welcome address, Tumngam Nyodu stressed the importance of hands-on learning and teacher facilitation in nurturing young scientists. She highlighted that fostering curiosity and encouraging students to innovate was key to building India’s scientific future.

Chief Guest Nyatum Doke delivered an inspiring keynote, reminding students that the exhibition was about more than models — it was about curiosity, imagination, and nation-building. He said, “Every simple project represents untapped potential. Even models on water filtration or renewable energy reflect critical thinking—that is the essence of real science.” Quoting examples like Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and C.V. Raman, he urged students to continue asking “why,” “what if,” and “how.”

Guest of Honour Om Prakash, echoed the sentiment, advising students to embrace failure as part of the learning journey. He encouraged them to maintain a scientific temper and push the boundaries of classroom knowledge.

The exhibition featured scientific models on Sustainable Development, Renewable Energy, Health Innovations, and Rainwater Harvesting, addressing both global and local challenges. Students explained their projects to evaluators and visitors, demonstrating their problem-solving skills and awareness of environmental and societal concerns.

A panel of judges evaluated the models based on innovation, relevance, and presentation. The top three entries were selected to represent Lohit district at the upcoming State-Level Science Exhibition, marking a proud moment for the young innovators and their schools.

This event stood as a powerful reminder of the creativity and scientific promise that lies within rural and semi-urban India—and the need to nurture it through supportive platforms like the Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan.