Arunachal: Team DSOAA inspects ongoing Common Directorate Complex at Chimpu

ITANAGAR- A team of Directorate Service Officer’s Association of Arunachal (DSOAA) inspected the ongoing construction work of the building of Common Directorate Complex at Chimpu here today.

During the inspection, team DSOAA pointed out that the Common Directorate Complex housing all the Directorates under one roof would be the first common Directorate in the Northeast and outcome of the demand of DSOAA made to state Govt. in 2016.

‘It was the long felt need of the directorate officers to accommodate all the directorates under one roof which would benefit both the public and the staffs alike similar to the civil secretariat’, they pointed out.

Among others, team DSOAA appealed the state Govt. to increase the planned G+6 building to G+8 to house new departments that might be created in future.

They also urged the executing agency to not compromise with the quality of the work, to try and finish the project timely, to take special care in construction of the dome to prevent water seepages like that of the Assembly and Civil Secretariat buildings, and installation of transparent lifts and high mast towers.

Meanwhile, PWD Capital Division-B Assistant Engineer Nangram Mire informed that the 98 cr project kick started in 2022 was scheduled to be completed by 2025.

‘The Common Directorate Complex will house 22 Directorates including that of the Directorates of Agriculture, Art and Culture, Audit and Pension, Education, Economics and Statistics, Fisheries, Food and Civil Supplies, Industry, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Labour and Employment, Trade and Commerce, Research, Science and Technology, State Remote Sensing Application Centre, Textiles and Handicrafts, Transport, Women and Child Development, Youth Affairs, Lokayukta, Women Commission and State Human Rights Commission’, informed the site engineer.

Team DSOAA was led by general secretary Wangton Lowang, vice-president Gomar Angu, convener Toko Togur, spokesman-cum-publicity secretary Gyati Kacho and few other DSOAA members from various line departments during the inspection.

Team DSOAA will also soon meet the chief minister and brief him on the ongoing common directorate complex and other issues affecting DSOAA, the largest conglomeration of state Govt. employees.