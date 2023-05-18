Arunachal Pradesh holds State funeral for Chow Tewa Mein

NAMSAI- The state of Arunachal Pradesh accorded a befitting funeral to late Chow Tewa Mein, former Minister, MLA and Member of Provisional Legislative Assembly today at Alubari, Chongkham. Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu condoled the sudden demise of the former minister.

With thousands of mourners in attendance, his exemplary journey as a politician and a leader of the society was held through his eulogies. They mentioned the achievements and contributions of the deceased legislator and mentioned that the departed leader was a man of principle, always willing to give back to the community, his demise was a great loss to the society.

Late Chow Tewa Mein was a living legend who was elected as a Member of Pradesh Council in 1972, and represented as Member of first Provisional Legislative Assembly in 1975. Thereafter he served the state as a Member of Legislative Assembly for several tenures since 1978 to 2019.

His contributions in the creation of Namsai District from erstwhile Lohit district and the journey since then shall always be remembered by the people of Namsai.

He was part and parcel of the political journey of our state for 47 years , almost half a century. His political acumen and experience make him a living legend of Arunachal Politics and a stalwart Statesman. He was a seasoned iconic political figure and one of the most illustrious leaders of the state.

Thousands of mourners came to the venue, laid wreaths and paid their last respects to the demise. A wreath on behalf of CM, Pema Khandu was laid by Minister Education, Taba Tedir while DC, Namsai laid a wreath on behalf of Chief Secretary and all the officials paying homage to the deceased across the state.

MP(East) Tapir Gao, Minister Education Taba Tedir, Minister Industry and Textile Tumke Bagra, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Smti. Jummum Ete Deori, Laisam Simai, Mutchu Mithi, Ninong Ering among others and Chief Secretary also expressed their grief and sorrow and extended condolences to the bereaved family.