Assam: Training program on beekeeping held at Karbi Anglong

GUWAHATI- Aaranyak in collaboration with CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat organised a “Two-day Training Program on Beekeeping and Honey Bee Hive Distribution” with the villagers of Kohora River basin (KRB) and Diring River basin (DRB) at Community Resource Center, Chandrasing Rongpi village, Kohora, Karbi Anglong, Assam during 13-14 May.

A total of 18 participants participated in the training programme. The objective of the training was to introduce, promote and orient the interested individuals on #beekeeping in the area of KRB as a part of alternative sustainable livelihood.

Dr. G. Narahari Sastry, Director of CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, Dr. Mantu Bhuyan, Senior Principal Scientist and Dr. S.B Wann, Chief Scientist of CSIR-NEIST and Jayanta Kr. Sarma, Senior Program Associate (NRMP) of Aaranyak was also present in the programme.

Dr. Sastry with his words inspired the farmers to come forward to work for better and sustainable livelihood in ‘scientific approach’ and assured to extend helping hands whenever needed. Dr. Bhuyan briefed the farmers on various benefits of Beekeeping in all aspects as in economical, health, crop production, commercial, etc.

He, along with his team member, Mr. Satya Saikia, demonstrated the process of transferring Bee colonies, maintaining them and other necessary processes for successful apiculture.

CSIR-NEIST also distributed Beehives, flower saplings and required gears to the participants as an encouragement to start apiculture. For the training to be effective, Mr. Sonarson Rongpi, from Jirsong Asong NGO translated the entire training processes and demonstration to the participants in Karbi language.

The training also featured practical hands-on experience. Mr. Saikia revised the procedures of the first day and introduced the terms and names of various equipment and parts used in apiculture. He guided a participant, Sanjit Bey, to practically perform all the process step by step for better learning.

Towards the end of the training every participant was awarded with a participation certificate, along with beehives, flower saplings, bee-boxes, net, protection hats and Bee box stands.

Other members from CSIR-NEIST, Jorhat, present were Dr. Twahira Begum, Scientist; Dr. Sumit Singh; Dr. Kikrusenuo Kiewhuo, Post Doctoral Fellow; Lipsa Priyadarsinee, Research Scholar and Mr. Ravi Kumar, Technical Assistant.

The participants enjoyed the training program and acquired key knowledge and understanding related to Beekeeping such as, management process, scientific aspects, nature of honey bees, honey extraction process etc. One of the participants Mr. Joysing Terang from Chinthong Tokbi village expresses his gratitude towards Aaranyak and CSIR-NEIST for his wonderful experience in the training program. He shared that, this training will help them to manage honey bee better and hoped that the initiative will bring prosperity and livelihood opportunity.

Team members from Aaranyak Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma, Sarlongjon Teron, Joshna Terangpi, Partha Ghosh, Jayanta Kumar Roy, Bhargavee Rava, Bhaskar Barukial, Avinash Phangcho, Rangsina Phangcho, Prakash Engti, Ratul Das and Rowel Engti coordinated the programme.