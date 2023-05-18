ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Fawn rescued and released back to jungle in Yachuli

Last Updated: May 18, 2023
1 minute read
YACHULI-  A 10-day old fawn was rescued and released back to jungle here yesterday.

The young male barking fawn had strayed away from rest of the family members and villagers of Belo under Yachuli circle of Lower Subansiri District found it roaming alone and crying for help at the nearby jungle.

It was subsequently rescued by the villagers and released back to jungle to be relocated with other family members by Yachuli Range Forest Officer Likha Obi in front of other villagers.

Meanwhile, RFO Likha Obi said that people of Lower Subansiri District are surely and slowly turning into conservationists and nature lovers as evidenced from this small but significant good Samaritan act and the rescue of a seven feet Phyton from the same circle a few weeks back.

