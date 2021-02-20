35th statehood day of Arunachal Pradesh, Here is speech of CM Pema Khandu

Speech of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the ocassion of 35th Statehood Day -2021

My Dear Sisters and Brothers of Arunachal Pradesh,

On the historic occasion of 35th Statehood day, I extend my hearty greetings to my beloved people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh – today – enters its 35th year of Statehood. The erstwhile North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) was named as Arunachal Pradesh and granted Union Territory (UT) status in 1972. Thereafter, Arunachal Pradesh attained Statehood on 20th February 1987. Since then we have had an eventful journey of progress and ably emerged as a distinct and determined State, rubbing shoulders with our peers with pride.

On this momentous occasion, let us remember our first generation leaders who have contributed immensely in shaping the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

These leaders along with the administrators sowed a seed and nurtured with lots of hope to see Arunachal Pradesh as an island of peace, unity in diversity and march towards progress- at a pace which ensured CHANGE WITH CONTINUITY.

I also take this opportunity to salute our valiant jawans from the armed forces, state police, para-military forces for their self-less service to the State.

The contribution of each and every citizen of state during the transitional phase of Arunachal’s evolution to the present state, needs special mention. I greet all my fellow Arunachalees and extend my heartiest greetings!

As we celebrate completion of 3 decades and more of Statehood and enter into the 35th year today, I would like to take this opportunity to share some of my thoughts on this day.

Today, when the world is global village, we must as a society adapt and change our outlook and mindset. This is the only way Arunachal Pradesh can find our rightful place in the nation and the world.

Last year, due to intense hardships and unpredictability posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, has been a difficult year. However, despite the challenges, our Government has taken a slew of initiatives on various fronts to build a strong and self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh.

I extend my heartiest appreciation to each and every member of ‘Team Arunachal’, especially the doctors, health and other frontline workers, who for last 10 months have been working tirelessly to protect us from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Four of our COVID-19 warriors have made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. I on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, pay our heartfelt homage to these great souls.

It was for our united effort that the India Today’s State of the State Award adjudged Arunachal Pradesh as the best State in managing and fighting against the COVID-19 Recently, Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as the fastest Covid recovery state in the country. I dedicate this award and the accomplishments to each and every Arunachalee who have been consistent and united in these trying times.

We are proud of the fact that two ‘Made in India’ vaccines are now available for COVID-19. We will keep on working hard to ramp up our capacity for covering more and more population for vaccination as per the guidelines of Government of India.

However, vaccination does not mean that we lower our guards. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to continue to take precautions such as wearing mask, washing hands regularly, avoiding spitting in public places, and observing physical distancing.

I am happy to inform that we have taken up a Rs. 400 Cr mission for upgrading the health infrastructure in the district. Around 400 staff nurses, 66 medical officers, and 34 specialists’ doctors have been recruited during the last few months.

We are setting up 100 bedded home in Mumbai for cancer patients from Arunachal Pradesh. This initiative will help thousands of cancer patients from the state who go to Mumbai regularly for cancer treatment. Another facility is also being firmed up in Shillong near NEIGRIMS for the benefit of our patients. However, our long term goal is to have secondary and tertiary care in the State itself, an outcome based approach is being planned in this regard.

Of late, Drug trafficking and drug addiction has been a serious problem of our State. Despite appropriate steps being initiated to curb this menace, the youths are gradually being engulfed in such addictions. The State Government has set up de-addiction centres and have initiated number of supplementary programmes to bring the youths to mainstream. It is however the duty of each one of us to support our youths to come out from the dark sides of drugs and embrace the better side of self-development.

We conducted Panchayat and Municipal Elections peacefully recently and the newly elected members are very enthusiastic to uphold the democratic values by demonstrating transparent, un-biased, and development-oriented performance. We will ensure effective and practical devolution of powers so that ensure that powers and responsibilities to carry development oriented works in the grassroot level are true to the ground realities.

Team Arunachal Government is aware of the importance of surface communication. Under the ‘CM Comprehensive Road Development Plan’ focussed action plan to provide all-weather road connectivity to all the administrative headquarters has been chalked out. We are closely monitoring and assisting all executing agencies for better road connectivity in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Work on the ambitious Green Field Airport at Holongi is going on in full swing. By the year 2022, capital of Arunachal Pradesh would be in the aviation map of the country.

Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has approved the ambitious Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan to provide 4G mobile connectivity to 1683 remotely located villages in Arunachal Pradesh by 2022. This will bring welcome change in people’s life by providing them the much needed digital empowerment.

I am happy to inform that two units of 600 MW of the Kameng Project have already been commissioned. The work on Subansiri Lower Project is also going on in full speed.

Government of India has set the target for achieving 24×7 power for all by 2022. Consequently the State Government is putting in all efforts to ensure the electricity connectivity of all the districts with the National Grid.

Our Government has planned to provide potable tap water connection to all rural households by 2023, one year ahead of the National target, under Jal Jeevan Mission.

Our State has made appreciable progress in education, but a lot need to be done. Improving the quality of education in the State will be our focus. Mission Shiksha 2022 will draw up an result and goal oriented strategy drawing inspiration from the New Education Policy to revolutionise the education sector in the State. 2021, will be declared as the “Year of Education”. We have posted 4 senior IAS and 1 IFS officers to pilot the Mission Shiksha.

A leading National News Agency has declared Arunachal Pradesh as the Most Improved Small State in Education. Rajiv Gandhi University in the State has received the title of Best Central University during the 3rd Himalayan Educators Summit held recently.

Entrepreneurship development has been another focus area of my Government. More than 200 entrepreneurs have benefitted under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana for taking up various sustainable and employment generating projects. Under Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Program, we have shortlisted 100 Start-ups through IIM, Calcutta Innovation Park. The top 50 winners will be placed under incubation and mentored by IIM, Kolkata.

To help the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Sector kick start their businesses Rs 70 Crores loans have been sanctioned to 3,535 businesses under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. To help the vulnerable section of society cope with the COVID-19 Pandemic, 769 loans have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors’ Atma Nirbhar Nidhi scheme.

In order to attract global investment into the state to harness its enormous economic potential, a Single Window Clearance Portal for obtaining Licenses / Permits / Renewals / Auto-Renewals Clearances / NOC’s online has been developed and will be operative soon.

Under the Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana, we have provided high end skill development training to 210 youths from the state. A total of 164 youths have been offered jobs in aviation, tourism, hospitality and automative sectors. Currently 90 students are undergoing training at Pasighat under All India Society of Education in retails and merchandise.

The lesson which we have drawn from COVID-19 Pandemic is that Agriculture in all situations is the key for both, economic development and self-reliance. Recently, our farmers living in remote district of Anjaw have shown some exemplary achievement by exporting large cardamoms to the international market.

State Government has initiated a promising scheme of ‘Cluster Farming’ thereby creating 60 clusters with 4000 hectares of land which would adopt modern agriculture and horticulture methods and practices. Our scheme for providing 1.5 lakh Nutritional Kitchen Gardens has been a great success.

Various State Government projects like Smart Roads, Multilevel Car Parking, Developments of Parks, and open spaces, Street Lighting, Solid Waste Management, River Front Development etc. which will benefit the city dwellers are in the pipeline. These projects are being implemented under the Smart City Mission in Pasighat and Itanagar.

In our endeavour to train our youth in games and sports, we have set up National Centre of Excellence at Sange Laden Sports Academy, Itanagar. It will have state-of-the-art facilities like International Standard playfields with allied facilities, hostel buildings, administrative blocks, training centers etc. The Sange Laden Sports Academy has also been declared as Khelo India State level Centre of Excellence.

Our Government has decided to honour the rich contribution made by Major Rolengnao Bob Khating, who established Indian administrative control over Tawang way back in 1951. Before February 1951, Tawang despite being part of India since 1914 through the treaty of Shimla Convention was administered by Lhasa.

We are constructing a Museum at Tawang in the fond memory of Major Bob Khating whose foundation stone was laid recently by our Hon’ble Governor Brig. Dr. B D Mishra in presene of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, Meghalaya CM Shri Conrad Sangma, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju, family members of Major Bob Khating and host of dignitaries.

Our government has also announced to posthumously award Major Bob Khating with the state’s highest civilian award, Arunachal Ratna.

Our Government is taking concrete and very sincere steps to ensure that merit, hard work and talent are acknowledged and handsomely rewarded.

Many structural changes are already done and many are on the anvil. We have strengthened Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and APSSB. These steps will usher hope amongst the youth and encourage them to work hard to achieve the place they deserve in the society.

Nepotism, opaque administration and disregard to rule of law will be strictly dealt with. I reiterate our commitment to not tolerate corruption in any form by anybody. Those found indulging in corrupt practices, irrespective of power or position, will be taken to task as per relevant rules and laws.

Having said so, those disadvantaged for various reasons will have a government which will handhold and nurture them to come at par with the rest of the State.

We are working relentlessly to achieve excellence in governance, quality education, better health service, progressive changes in agriculture and horticulture sectors, blue economy, employment generation, ease of doing business, drinking water to all household, inter-tribe harmony, modernization of police force that ensures a serene and secure environment, social partnership, un-interrupted power supply, road and internet connectivity, Hydropower generation, attractive Tourism, ecological balance, Green cover and for becoming the repository of carbon sink for the country.

I believe in the mantra of people-oriented holistic development through an efficient work culture in every sphere. With each one of you as members – Team Arunachal, based on unity and collective responsibility – will be the core force to bring new strides of development in the state.

Jai Hind , Jai Arunachal !