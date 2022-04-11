Arunachal: Our culture, is our pride- Chowna Mein

Khonsa: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Pongtu festival with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Khonsa. Speaking on the occasion, Mein said that our culture, is our pride and the various festivals celebrated depicts Arunachal Pradesh is a land of unity in diversity.

Lauding the colorful traditional attires and dances of the Tutsa community presented on the occasion of one of its major agriculture festival, Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh is ‘very rich in cultural heritage’ which need to be thoroughly researched and preserved through documentation.

Mein said our State Govt is committed to work for the welfare of the people.

This year’s Budget is a budget full of reforms. Total Size of the Budget- Rs.26111 Cr. We have crossed an important milestone and crossed 25000 Cr mark this year. Our GSDP for 2022-23 has been taken as conservative figure of Rs.29732 Cr. But we are confident that we will reach the 30000 Cr GSDP coming year.

We have allocated Rs 31 crore in this year’s budget for various schemes for preservation of culture and indigenousus faith.

The State Govt has also taken a major decision to pay premium for contingency workers, casual labourers and ALCs aged between 18 to 50 years working in government giving them social security under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

The State Govt has also decided to introduce Online Pension Management System for easy management of the pension and other pensionary benefits to the retired Government employees.

The State Govt is very much concerned about the unemployment problem in the State. In this direction, establishment of Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and investment Promotion Park is a major step where young entrepreneurs are being incubated to make them as job givers rather than job seekers. ‘Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy’ is also in the pipeline which will support young enterprising mind.

Under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh, Immense success of Atma Nirbhar Krishi and Bagwani yojana – More than 5500 farmers and 600 SHGs benefitted during 2021-22. Major jump in subsidy allocation under AN Krishi and Bagwani yojana- From Rs.120 Cr to Rs. 200 Cr

With the success of these two schemes we have launched three new verticals under Atma Nirbhar Plantation Yojana with Subsidy of Rs.60 Cr, Atma Nirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana with subsidy of Rs.30 Cr and Atma Nirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana with subsidy of Rs.20 Cr.

Five verticals of Atma Nirbhar Arunachal, that is Krishi, Bagwani, Plantation, Pashu Palan and Matsya Palan- Rs.310 Cr as front-end subsidy which will generate a huge consequential investment of Rs.650 Cr in these sectors. 50 percent of schemes under the above Atma Nirbhar Arunachal verticals be earmarked for SHGs.