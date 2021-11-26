Arunachal Pradesh College Teachers’ Association called on VC RGU

ITANAGAR- APCTA Central Executive Committee led by its General Secretary Mrs. Tumbom Riba Jomoh along with AGS Mr. Chorten Norbu and both the VPs, Dr. Dani Kacha and Dr. Tadam Ruti called on Vice Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU)Prof. Saket Khuswaha to apprise the later issues pertaining to affiliated colleges of RGU.

After patient hearing from APCTA, VC expressed that online examination has already been notified however to protect the sanctity of examination, RGU shall issue strict guidelines for conducting online examination.

He further informed that the mandatory six months course work for PhD shall be conducted in online mode, hence the issue of study leave may not likely hamper the in-service candidate for pursuing PhD in RGU.

While emphasising that affiliated colleges and RGU is one family, VC assured reserve seats for faculty members of govt. colleges of the state for pursuing PhD from RGU.

Dr. N. T. Rikam, the Registrar has informed that some colleges shall also get financial aid from RGU to carry out research works in the colleges.

The meeting ended in a very positive note and the manner RGU authority receives APCTA team was truly praise worthy.