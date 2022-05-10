Arunachal: ALYSU organised Drug Awareness Camp at Namsai

The main theme of the Camp was ” No More Drugs”. In the Camp more than 100 people took participation and shared their grievances.

Dy. SP(P) Kengo Dirchi also witnessed the occassion and gave lectures regarding legal provisions of NDPS 1985. He urged the villagers to get united and stand firmly to fight against this drug menace. He said “ignorance of law is no excuse” .

Highlighting regular arrest and pro-active intervention of Namsai police, he assure Police will render all support and cooperation to eradicate this menace from the society.