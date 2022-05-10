Sports

Itanagar: DNGC NSS Unit attend NIMAS

May 10, 2022
ITANAGAR:  A team of six NSS volunteers and one Program officer of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar has returned to Itanagar on 10th May 2022 after participating in 10 Days Winter Adventure Camp 2021-22, held in National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports ( NIMAS ) at Dirang, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh from 30th April to 9th May 2022.

The volunteers were Mr. Jumge Doyom (B.A. VI semester), Mr. Amor Mingki (B.Sc. VI semester), Mr. Rotom Tod (B.A. VI semester), Mr. Nyami Taso (B.Com. VI semester), Ms. Bamang Aka (B.Com. VI semester) and Ms. Tarh Reyum (B.A. VI semester), led by Assistant Professor (Mathematics) Botem Moyong, Program Officer, NSS DNGC Unit.

The event was organized by NIMAS in collaboration with NSS, Regional Directorate, Guwahati under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, wherein 97 participants including six Program Officers (PO) from five north-eastern states of India namely- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura and Manipur were participated.

The event includes lot of activities and training which related to adventure awareness course and expeditions. The activities were- trekking on mountain, wall-rock climbing, tent-making, obstacle course (commando training), cycling, rescue operation training, river rafting, kayaking, river crossing, classes on survival skills, Zip lining course, Yoga Class, Cultural program etc.

The team trekked a distance of 9kms from NIMAS to Thupsung Dhargye Ling monastery on its Day 3 and 12 kms from NIMAS to Helmet Top mountain, which is at about 9000ft altitude on its Day 5. On Day 4, the team had undergone the training of Wall-Rock Climbing while Obstacle training on its Day 6. River-Rafting, Kayaking and River-Crossing were conducted on Day 7 at the Sangam (confluence) of Dirang river and Sangti river which is 10 kms distant from NIMAS.

The team also trekked a distance of 11 kms from NIMAS to Zimthung Village, followed by a class on the Survival Skills on Day 8.  Zip lining course and Yoga class followed by Cultural program were done on Day 9 and Day 10, respectively.

May 10, 2022
