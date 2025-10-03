Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

ZIRO- The Modified Silencers Surrender Initiative, organised by the Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE) in collaboration with the District Administration, Lower Subansiri, was held today at the District Secretariat Complex, Hapoli.

The programme was attended by SP Keni Bagra, SDO Smti Rani Perme, AC Radhe Tatung, HoDs, police personnel, members of ZRE, and the public.

Highlighting the purpose of the initiative, ZRE Chief Nending Ommo said the campaign was aimed at curbing noise pollution and promoting responsible riding.

Also Read- Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Speaking on the occasion, SP Keni Bagra praised ZRE’s efforts and urged riders to “ride with peace and not with noise.” He also called for collaboration with the police for traffic awareness programmes. The SP administered a pledge of responsible riding to all ZRE members, emphasizing road discipline and awareness.

In a symbolic act, surrendered modified silencers were destroyed with an excavator in front of the gathering, sending a strong message against reckless modifications.

Also Read- NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

The event also coincided with the 9th Foundation Day of Ziro Royal Enfielders, showcasing the club’s commitment to community service and road safety.

Officials present included DMO Dr. Millo Kunya, TDO-cum-DIPRO in-charge Tai Arun, and OC Traffic Hano Lailang.

The initiative has been hailed as a step forward in reducing noise pollution and strengthening safe riding culture in Lower Subansiri.