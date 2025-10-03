Arunachal: Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Arunachal

The conference is being hailed as a milestone for youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and regional development in Tawang and the Himalayan belt.

TAWANG- The three-day long First Monpa Youth Educational Conference began today at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall, Tawang. The event was inaugurated by Mama Natung, Minister for Home, PHED, DIA & others, in the presence of distinguished guests including MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering (Guest of Honour), MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu (Special Guest), ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, Vice Chairperson DoKAA Sange Chodup, and MMT Tawang Unit President Pema Chowang.

Organized jointly by the Monpa Youth Educational Conference and the International Tibetan College Students Association, with support from NGOs of Tawang district and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the event witnessed participation from monks, nuns, students, intellectuals, and senior citizens.

In his keynote address, Minister Mama Natung highlighted the importance of knowledge-sharing platforms, urging youth to stay rooted in traditions, protect local dialects, and take pride in the Himalayan region’s Buddhist heritage.

He recalled India’s ancient universities like Nalanda and Taxila as models of wisdom and learning, calling upon youth to become the “backbone of the nation” and share conference recommendations with the government.

MLA Namgey Tsering thanked the Chief Minister and organizers, stressing that the event would help youth strengthen ties with neighbouring regions while preserving culture and dialects.

DC Tawang, Namgyal Angmo, emphasized the relevance of the conference’s themes, particularly cultural preservation for future generations.

Advisor Tulku Tenzin Gyurmey Rinpoche reminded participants of Buddha’s teachings of impermanence and interdependence, urging wisdom in facing modern challenges.

Over the next three days, eminent intellectuals from the Central Institute of Himalayan Cultural Studies (Varanasi and Dahung), universities, and local elders will share insights.

The conference is being hailed as a milestone for youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and regional development in Tawang and the Himalayan belt.

