Former Arunachal Pradesh Official Amoy Morang Arrested in Guwahati After Two-Year Manhunt

GUWAHATI- In a major breakthrough, Amoy Morang, the former Director of Town Planning and Municipal Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh, was arrested in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday after evading law enforcement for nearly two years.

Morang had been on the run since 2023, following his conviction in a cheque bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The court had ordered him to pay around ₹1.74 crore in compensation along with ₹2 lakh in damages to the complainant. However, his failure to comply and subsequent disappearance triggered a non-bailable warrant and a coordinated manhunt by police.

According to sources, the arrest was made possible through a joint operation by Arunachal Pradesh and Assam police, who tracked Morang’s movements and apprehended him in Guwahati.

The case stems from a financial dispute where Morang issued cheques that later bounced, leading to prolonged legal proceedings. His refusal to comply with court orders and his absconding status had drawn sharp criticism, particularly given his role as a former senior government official.

Morang is currently in custody, and further legal proceedings are expected. Authorities have not disclosed details about his activities while on the run or the exact circumstances of his capture.

The arrest has been hailed as a significant step toward accountability, especially in high-profile cases involving public officials and financial misconduct.