Crime

Former Arunachal Pradesh Official Amoy Morang Arrested in Guwahati After Two-Year Manhunt

Morang had been on the run since 2023, following his conviction in a cheque bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act

Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read
Former Arunachal Pradesh Official Amoy Morang Arrested in Guwahati After Two-Year Manhunt

GUWAHATI-   In a major breakthrough, Amoy Morang, the former Director of Town Planning and Municipal Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh, was arrested in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday after evading law enforcement for nearly two years.

Morang had been on the run since 2023, following his conviction in a cheque bounce case under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The court had ordered him to pay around ₹1.74 crore in compensation along with ₹2 lakh in damages to the complainant. However, his failure to comply and subsequent disappearance triggered a non-bailable warrant and a coordinated manhunt by police.

Also Read- NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

According to sources, the arrest was made possible through a joint operation by Arunachal Pradesh and Assam police, who tracked Morang’s movements and apprehended him in Guwahati.

The case stems from a financial dispute where Morang issued cheques that later bounced, leading to prolonged legal proceedings. His refusal to comply with court orders and his absconding status had drawn sharp criticism, particularly given his role as a former senior government official.

Also Read- 3rd Prime Minister’s Youth Camp at Border Area Concludes in Tawang with Call for Patriotism & Cultural Preservation

Morang is currently in custody, and further legal proceedings are expected. Authorities have not disclosed details about his activities while on the run or the exact circumstances of his capture.

The arrest has been hailed as a significant step toward accountability, especially in high-profile cases involving public officials and financial misconduct.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Major Drug Network Busted at Banderdewa, 3 Arrested, ₹20 Lakh Worth Drugs Seized

Arunachal: Major Drug Network Busted at Banderdewa, 3 Arrested, ₹20 Lakh Worth Drugs Seized

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Crack Rs 30 Crore Inter-State Luxury Car Theft Racket

Arunachal: Itanagar Police Crack Rs 30 Crore Inter-State Luxury Car Theft Racket

Arunachal: AdiSU Exposes Night-Time Illegal Timber Trade, Slams Forest Dept for Negligence

Arunachal: AdiSU Exposes Night-Time Illegal Timber Trade, Slams Forest Dept for Negligence

Arunachal: Forgery Bust in Changlang dist, One Accused Nabbed

Arunachal: Forgery Bust in Changlang dist, One Accused Nabbed

Arunachal: Changlang Police Nab Three in Alleged Gang Rape Case

Arunachal: Changlang Police Nab Three in Alleged Gang Rape Case

Arunachal: Pasighat CJM Court Convicts Two in Fake PhonePe Scam; East Siang Police Crack Digital Fraud Case

Arunachal: Pasighat CJM Court Convicts Two in Fake PhonePe Scam; East Siang Police Crack Digital Fraud Case

Arunachal: East Siang Police Apprehend Three Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin and Cash in Twin Operations

Arunachal: East Siang Police Apprehend Three Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin and Cash in Twin Operations

Arunachal: Drug Smuggling Foiled in Banderdewa, 27.72g NDPS Seized, 2 Arrested

Arunachal: Drug Smuggling Foiled in Banderdewa, 27.72g NDPS Seized, 2 Arrested

Arunachal: Suspected Militant Killed in Encounter in Longding

Arunachal: Suspected Militant Killed in Encounter in Longding

Arunachal: Heroin Seized in Swift Police Raid at Naharlagun’s Damsite; One Arrested

Arunachal: Heroin Seized in Swift Police Raid at Naharlagun’s Damsite; One Arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button