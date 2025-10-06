Arunachal: Katung Wahge Honoured with Prestigious Sant Eshwer Samman

NEW DELHI – In a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and the indigenous communities of the North-East, Katung Wahge, a respected elder of the Nyishi tribe and pioneer of culturally rooted education, was honoured with the Sant Eshwer Samman at a grand ceremony held at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, Pusa, New Delhi, on 5 October 2025.

A former Chief Engineer (PWD), Wahge has devoted his post-retirement years to the cause of indigenous education, ensuring that tribal children can access quality learning without losing connection to their roots. In 2020, he founded Nyibu Nvwgam Yerko at Rang, East Kameng District, a unique educational model that harmonizes modern academics with tribal wisdom, rituals, and identity.

What began as a single school has now grown into a movement, inspiring similar institutions across Arunachal Pradesh:

Nyibu Nvwgam Yerko (Rang) – East Kameng District

Nyibu Nvwgam Yerko (Mwya) – Keyi Panyor District

Menjwk Menqkok Rwguu – Basar, Leparada District

Nilung Tungko – Pabo, Komsing Village, Siang District

These schools have become cultural anchors, redefining education as an act of preservation and empowerment. By integrating the land, language, and customs into learning, they have sparked a wave of culturally integrated education across the state.

The Sant Eshwer Samman, now in its 10th edition, celebrates individuals who embody courage, compassion, and commitment to Indian values. This year, 18 changemakers were recognized, and grants totalling ₹32 lakh were awarded across various categories. Since its inception, the award has honoured 153 reformers and grassroots leaders, especially in fields like tribal development, rural upliftment, women and child welfare, and cultural preservation.

The ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Ma. Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare; and Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Civil society leaders, academics, and grassroots reformers from across the country were also present.

Accepting the honour, Wahge expressed gratitude on behalf of the tribal communities of Arunachal Pradesh, remarking that “true education is that which preserves identity while opening doors to opportunity.” He dedicated the award to the children of Arunachal, who he said are the torchbearers of their ancestral wisdom.

His recognition stands not only as a personal achievement, but also as a tribute to Arunachal’s indigenous resilience and the transformative power of community-led education.