Darjeeling Landslides Claim Over 20 Lives as Torrential Rains Ravage Hills — Roads, Bridges, and Homes Destroyed

DARJEELING- At least 20 people, including children and women, have lost their lives in a series of devastating landslides triggered by incessant heavy rains across West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, officials confirmed on Sunday. The disaster has flattened homes, damaged infrastructure, and isolated remote villages, as rescue teams continue to battle torrential rain and unstable slopes.

The worst-hit areas include Mirik and Sukhia Pokhri, where multiple landslides struck between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, sweeping away houses and vehicles. The deluge also caused the collapse of a major iron bridge at Dudhia, severing a critical link between Darjeeling’s hill region and the plains near Siliguri.

Key transport arteries — National Highway 10 (NH10) and NH717A — remain blocked due to massive mudslides and debris flows, with sections of the roads submerged by overflowing rivers, including the Teesta. Hundreds of tourists and local residents are stranded as the Darjeeling toy train service and popular tourist spots like Tiger Hill and Rock Garden have been temporarily closed.

Describing the situation as “grave,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will visit Darjeeling on October 6 to assess the destruction and coordinate relief measures. She also pledged compensation for victims’ families, though detailed packages have yet to be announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and assured central assistance, stating that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities are working together to rescue survivors and restore connectivity. President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended sympathies, while Darjeeling MP Raju Bista mobilized volunteers and BJP workers for immediate relief distribution.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for sub-Himalayan West Bengal, covering Darjeeling and Kalimpong, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall until October 6. Officials warn of additional landslides, flash floods, and road collapses due to oversaturated soil in the region’s fragile terrain.

Emergency relief operations are ongoing, with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, led by Mayor Gautam Deb, coordinating aid including food, water, shelter, and medical assistance. However, the opposition, led by West Bengal BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya, criticized the state government for inadequate preparedness despite repeated IMD warnings.

Authorities also confirmed cross-border impact, with five Nepali nationals among the dead near Maneybhanjyang, close to the Indo-Nepal border, where Indian rescue forces assisted local authorities in retrieval efforts.

With death toll estimates ranging from 18 to 23 and several individuals still missing, officials fear the number could rise as search and recovery operations continue amid treacherous conditions.

Experts note that Darjeeling’s steep slopes, deforestation, and unregulated construction have intensified the district’s vulnerability to such disasters, underlining the urgent need for better early warning systems, slope stabilization, and resilient infrastructure in the Himalayan region.