Arunachal

Arunachal: Seed distribution and training programme on Buckwheat held at Pasighat

October 1, 2022
Arunachal: Seed distribution and training programme on Buckwheat held at Pasighat

PASIGHAT-  The college of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat organized a seed distribution cum awareness programme on scientific cultivation techniques of Buckwheat on 30th September, 2022 at College of Horticulture and Forestry, Pasighat, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh, which was sponsored by NBPGR, New Delhi under NEH component.

The programme was presided by the Chief Guest, Prof. B. N. Hazarika, Dean, CHF, Pasighat and Dr.A. K TripathiDean, College of Agriculture, Pasighat was the esteemed Guest of Honour. The programme was attended by 30 trainee farmers from Rani, Mariyam, Taki Lalum andPasighat village of East Siang District.

Dr. B. N Hazarika, Dean, CHF gave a detail introduction about the crop, its health benefit upon consumption and market opportunity of the crop and its scope for the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. A. K. Tripathi, Dean CoA, interacted with the farmers and explained the health benefits upon consumption and also the marketing opportunities of this crop.

Dr.Rajib Das, Co PI of the project welcomed all members and trainee farmers. He emphasized on livelihood improvement of farmers through buckwheat cultivation and encouraged the cultivation of this crop.

In the technical session farmers were trained on scientific cultivation practices of buckwheat for good yield. Besides training programme, a total amount of 15 quintals of seeds were distributed among the farmers.

After the technical session Dr. Rajib Das and Mr. Bilin Maying took all the members and farmers for field visit where different potential crops were in developmental stage.

Farmers expressed their interest in taking up cultivation of this crop. After the field visit Dr.L.D Hatai during his concluding remarks expressed gratitude to the sponsorer as well the farmers for the fruitful programme.

