Arunachal: NSS unit of JN College, Pasighat cleans Anglo-Abor war memorial site Midu Liireng

PASIGHAT- The NSS Unit of JNC Pasighat organised a Special Social Service today at the historical Anglo-abor war Memorial site ‘Midu Liireng’ located in between Raneghat and Bodak on the bank of Siang river.

More than 100 volunteers of the unit participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The volunteers cleaned the area and also nurtured the plants around the site. The volunteers also were involved in grass cutting activities and beautifying the historical site. The NSS Unit also donated sapplings and dustbin to the war memorial.

The programme was organised as part of the initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Government of India. Dr. Ing Perme, NSS Program Officer and Assistant Professor, Department of Hindi, while speaking on the occasion highlighted about the importance of role of the indigenous community in preserving the historical site and its story. Dr. Kento Kadu also motivated the volunteers to actively participate in such program. Principal of the college, Dr. Tashi Taloh while delivering his speech appreciated the activities of the NSS.

An interaction programme was also conducted with the local community organisation, i.e. Perme Kening Welfare Society (PKWS) represented by Kangkep Perme, Chairman of Midu Liireng Committee educated the young student volunteers about the history and importance of the Midu Liireng war Memorial site.

NSS program officers like Dr. Temin Payum, Dr. Kento kadu, Dr. Ing perme and Dr. Sony dupak actively led the NSS volunteers while participating in the social services.