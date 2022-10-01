Arunachal: Valedictory function of Ziro Private School Fest-2022

ZIRO- A healthy balanced education consisting of academic knowledge with moral education is the need of the hour to blend a student to be self-reliant and be useful citizens of tomorrow, said Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Dairy Development and AHV Minister and local legislator Tage Taki at the Padi Yubee Outdoor Stadium here today.

Minister Tage Taki was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory function of Arunachal Pradesh Private School & Children Welfare Association, Ziro-I Unit Festival.

The festival kicked-off on 12th September last had witnessed students of 30 private schools of Ziro Valley competing in various literary, co-curricular and sports activities.

While giving away the prizes to winners, judges and pioneer founding members of private schools, Minister Taki said that the maiden mega event of Ziro might turn out to be a trendsetter for other private schools of the state to follow suit which would trigger healthy competitions among the students of the state to showcase their talents to be able to compete at higher state and national levels.

Advocating the importance of ‘moral education’ and the need of joint role both by parents and teachers in imparting balanced education to students, Taki appealed the parents to teach traditional ethos, cultures and chores to their children. ‘Our 21st generation children are even forgetting to speak their own mother tongue dialects and adopting various alien cultures like Korean culture which is a worrisome trend’, he said.

Pointing out that ‘survival instinct’ was the most important quality of a human being that makes one fight against all odds, Taki informed that Ziro Valley had produced many eminent luminaries and personalities like IAS officers Hage Khoda, Hage Batt, Hage Kojeen, Hage Shalla and many other technocrats and bureaucrats who had inner belief, will power and perseverance to succeed in life despite coming from village backgrounds.

Appealing the private schools to adopt ‘tree plantations within their school campuses’ to increase greenery and better ambiances, Taki assured to provide the necessary tool kits needed for the same and also assured to provide an ‘RO Water Filter System’ to all the private schools of the valley.

While appreciating the organizers of the festival, Secretary Transport and Disaster Management Dani Sulu sought equal parental cooperation in building up a bright career of a student. He also requested the organizers to enroll participation of VKV School, Don Bosco School and other Govt. Schools of the valley to also give them an opportunity to participate at such mega event.

Pointing out that joint effort by parents and teachers was needed to build a compassionate, resilience and a good human being, Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya advised the students to respect their parents, teachers and elders.

Informing that Ziro Valley was slowly and surely turning into an ‘Educational Hub’ of the state, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advised the students to shun drugs and other intoxicating addictive substances. He also called to make Ziro as the best destination place for boarding schools in the state which could give good competition to famed hill stations famous for boarding schools like Mussorie, Dehradoon, Darjeeling and Kodaikanal.

APPS&CWA general secretary Jumta Hankar, APPS&CWA Ziro-I unit president Taru Abin and general secretary Hage Lasa also spoke on the occasion attended by students, teachers and parents of the 30 private schools of Ziro Valley.