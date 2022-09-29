ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro ALG on Thursday

The landing has been successful and officials of Alliance Air and DGCA interacted with District administration and public......

September 29, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro alg on Thursday

ZIRO-  The much awaited trial landing of commercial Dornier aircraft at Ziro ALG was successfully conducted here today.

The 17-seater Alliance Airlines operated Dornier aircraft flying under ‘Udan Scheme’ with Captain Vijay Kumar, Senior Flight Operation Inspector on behalf of Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Captain Trilok Singh Negi, Captain Nishit Tare and a cabin crew staff took off from Mohanbari Airport Dibrugarh, Assam and landed Ziro ALG at 12.30 pm.

Watch Video- 

Related Articles

The twin-engine Dornier aircraft is an upgraded version of Vayudoot aircraft that operated at Ziro ALG 20 years back, informed the pilots. The pilots also added that the fight took 50 minutes to reach Ziro from Dibrugarh as they have to strictly follow the laid down air traffic routes. Captain Vijay Kumar further informed that Directorate General of Civil Aviation will soon issue an ‘Aerodrome Certificate’ to Ziro ALG after which commercial flights can start operating.

On issues of safety, security and smooth flight operations at the ALG, the pilots informed that the mushrooming high rise buildings near to ALG and the tall trees at Dolo Mando forest range were potential threats to the safe and secure flight operations at the ALG.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Watch This Video- The Secret of Aapatani Tattoo 

Saying it was a historic occasion in Ziro’s aviation history, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime who was witness to the trial landing episode assured to initiate necessary corrective measures soon for smooth and safe flight operations at the ALG. Also present was TSD general secretary Taku Chatung who had voluntarily donated 700.80 sq.mtrs of private land for construction of the civil terminal. Chatung said that the long pending demand of people of Ziro Valley for air connectivity had been finally met with landing of the Dornier aircraft today.

After Tezu and Pasighat, Ziro ALG is the third in Arunachal Pradesh where Dornier aircraft will provide air connectivity to its people.

Tags
September 29, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

September 27, 2022
PM SVANidhi camp begin in newly Urban town Lemmi Pakke Kessang

PM SVANidhi camp begin in newly Urban town Lemmi Pakke Kessang

September 27, 2022
APPSC Paper Leak: Arunachal Guv commends the State Govt for recommending CBI enquiry

APPSC Paper Leak: Arunachal Guv commends the State Govt for recommending CBI enquiry

September 27, 2022
Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC question paper leak

Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC question paper leak

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: Nabam Tuki inaugurates ‘Innovation lab’ and Futsal at GHSS, Sagalee

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki inaugurates ‘Innovation lab’ and Futsal at GHSS, Sagalee

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro Valley

September 26, 2022
Arunachal:Dibe Village where villagers Forced To Carry Patient On Shoulder To Reach Hospital

Arunachal:Dibe Village where villagers Forced To Carry Patient On Shoulder To Reach Hospital

September 26, 2022
Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

September 26, 2022
Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

September 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button