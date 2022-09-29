Arunachal: First Test Flight Lands at Ziro alg on Thursday

ZIRO- The much awaited trial landing of commercial Dornier aircraft at Ziro ALG was successfully conducted here today.

The 17-seater Alliance Airlines operated Dornier aircraft flying under ‘Udan Scheme’ with Captain Vijay Kumar, Senior Flight Operation Inspector on behalf of Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Captain Trilok Singh Negi, Captain Nishit Tare and a cabin crew staff took off from Mohanbari Airport Dibrugarh, Assam and landed Ziro ALG at 12.30 pm.

The twin-engine Dornier aircraft is an upgraded version of Vayudoot aircraft that operated at Ziro ALG 20 years back, informed the pilots. The pilots also added that the fight took 50 minutes to reach Ziro from Dibrugarh as they have to strictly follow the laid down air traffic routes. Captain Vijay Kumar further informed that Directorate General of Civil Aviation will soon issue an ‘Aerodrome Certificate’ to Ziro ALG after which commercial flights can start operating.

On issues of safety, security and smooth flight operations at the ALG, the pilots informed that the mushrooming high rise buildings near to ALG and the tall trees at Dolo Mando forest range were potential threats to the safe and secure flight operations at the ALG.

Saying it was a historic occasion in Ziro’s aviation history, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime who was witness to the trial landing episode assured to initiate necessary corrective measures soon for smooth and safe flight operations at the ALG. Also present was TSD general secretary Taku Chatung who had voluntarily donated 700.80 sq.mtrs of private land for construction of the civil terminal. Chatung said that the long pending demand of people of Ziro Valley for air connectivity had been finally met with landing of the Dornier aircraft today.

After Tezu and Pasighat, Ziro ALG is the third in Arunachal Pradesh where Dornier aircraft will provide air connectivity to its people.