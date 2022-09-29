WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ during interaction with Rajnath Singh

GUWAHATI- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) visited Army Formation in Dinjan, Assam, and reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh also interacted with Indian Army jawans and heard them singing the iconic “Sandese Aate Hain” song of the Bollywood movie “Border”.

Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers,” he tweeted.

Also Read- mRajnath Singh Reviews Defence Preparedness In Forward Areas Of Arunachal Pradesh

Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers. pic.twitter.com/cucUZhEgYx — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 28, 2022

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh will visit forward posts to make an on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness and interact with troops. He will also interact with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of the outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and developing tourism.

He is also scheduled to review infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) during his three-day visit.