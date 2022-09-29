ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing ‘Sandese Aate Hain’ during interaction with Rajnath Singh

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers," he tweeted.

September 29, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO: Indian Army jawans sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' during interaction with Rajnath Singh

GUWAHATI- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (September 28, 2022) visited Army Formation in Dinjan, Assam, and reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh  also interacted with Indian Army jawans and heard them singing the iconic “Sandese Aate Hain” song of the Bollywood movie “Border”.

Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian Army personnel at Dinjan, Assam. Our nation is safe and secure due to courage, vigilance and valour of these proud soldiers,” he tweeted.

Also Read- mRajnath Singh Reviews Defence Preparedness In Forward Areas Of Arunachal Pradesh

On Thursday, Rajnath Singh will visit forward posts to make an on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness and interact with troops. He will also interact with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of the local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of the outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and developing tourism.

He is also scheduled to review infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) during his three-day visit.

Tags
September 29, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Pema Khandu dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro Valley

September 26, 2022
Arunachal:Dibe Village where villagers Forced To Carry Patient On Shoulder To Reach Hospital

Arunachal:Dibe Village where villagers Forced To Carry Patient On Shoulder To Reach Hospital

September 26, 2022
Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

September 26, 2022
Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: State’s four mountaineers to search for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: State’s four mountaineers to search for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: NHPC's 2,000 mw Subansiri dam partially damaged in flooding

Arunachal: NHPC’s 2,000 mw Subansiri dam partially damaged in flooding

September 25, 2022
Arunachal: Bhalukpong-Tawang connectivity snap due to landslide

Arunachal: Bhalukpong-Tawang connectivity snap due to landslide

September 25, 2022
Arunachal: Adi Welfare Society gets new registration on nomenclature of All Adi Welfare Society

Arunachal: Adi Welfare Society gets new registration on nomenclature of All Adi Welfare Society

September 24, 2022
Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

September 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button