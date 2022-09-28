ADVERTISMENT
North East

Rajnath Singh Reviews Defence Preparedness In Forward Areas Of Arunachal Pradesh

RM is accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers.

September 28, 2022
GUWAHATI- Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visited Army Formation in Dinjan, Assam today. He is on a two day visit to frontline locations in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh from 28-29 Sep 22. RM is accompanied by Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, Army Commander Eastern Command along with other senior officers.

The defence minister was briefed on infrastructure development along LAC as well as capability development & operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, GOC 3 Corps and other senior officers.

Subsequently, the defence minister reviewed the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country. During the visit Defence Minister was also briefed on employment of cutting edge military equipment & technology to enhance operational efficiency of the troops deployed in frontline.

On 29 Sep, the RM will be visiting forward posts to get a first hand input on operational preparedness and interact with troops. He will be interacting with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by Indian Army since 2021 as part of Indian Army’s outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals & development of tourism.

RM commended the stellar work and the yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of Spear Corps under challenging conditions.

