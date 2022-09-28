Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

ITANAGAR- All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Wednesday gave a 20-day ultimatum to the state government to declare the results of a sub-inspector recruitment examination held under the sports quota four years ago or face a “democratic movement”.

Speaking to reporters at Itanagar, AAPSU general secretary Ritum Tali said, “ We gave the ultimatum since this has been an important issue and has been hanging for the last four years. Many candidates are waiting for their jobs but despite assurances of resolving the delay, all we got in our previous interventions with officials concerned were dates and assurances which never materialized. We want the home department and the police to declare the results in the next 20 days or else we shall start a democratic movement.”

Tali further said that “ hundreds of candidates had applied for state police sub-inspector jobs from sports quota back in 2018. The original documents of the candidates were kept by the department, owing to which they could not apply for any other jobs since then.

“We met several officials earlier and each time, they would give us a date after three days and would assure that the results would be announced but nothing happened.

Today, we went to meet the home minister but he was not well. So, we met an officer on special duty (OSD) and submitted a memorandum,” said Tali, adding that his organisation would resort to large-scale democratic movement if the results were not declared within the deadline.

The AAPSU also said if the results were not declared within the deadline, the people of Arunachal Pradesh should stop playing any sports in the state.

Earlier this month, a group of aggrieved candidates had threatened to hold a protest against the delay in announcing the results. The students had set a deadline of September 20.

Notably, the recruitment process was notified for 41 sports categories, though the number was later revised to 63.