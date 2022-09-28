Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

ITANAGAR- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Arunachal Pradesh organized program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on Prime Minister’s life vision and politics and book stall on Midi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery at DK Convention hall, Itanagar today under the Sewa Pakhawada, which was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein.

Addressing the gathering Chowna Mein highlighted about the mission and vision of PM Modi, “he said that government has made historic, transformational, systematic and structural changes and the biggest reform in the govt. in all sectors. This has been made possible only mission and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He said that he had follow Modi from the General Secretary to Chief Minister of Gujurat and then Prime Minister of India and his life achievements inspire us to work for the society and the nation.

He said that the pledge towards building ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ started showing results, and the mantra started inspiring everyone to contribute to the nation building process. He said that India’s initiative to establish an ‘International Solar Alliance’ is winning accolades all over the world.

Today, India, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is sharing global responsibilities and emerging as a new hope for the world. The foreign visits made by Narendra Modi ji have strengthened the global standing of India and have acted as a catalyst amongst the Indian, Chowna Mein said.

While talking about the unsung hero of freedom fighter, he said that RGU has been assigned and the committee has been constituted to research and document Arunachal’s role and contribution in the freedom struggle. Cultural events on “ Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat ” was performed from different cultural troops like Assamese, Bengali, Nepali, Galo, Adi, Nyishi etc.

The book stall on “Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery and organized exhibitions on the life and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Through the exhibition various welfare policies, landmark decisions and the life journey of the Prime Minister was showcased.

Nani Lajie Vice-President cum State Convener Seva Pakhwada, BJP Arunachal Pradesh highlighted about the Seva Pakhwara (A service fortnight) the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birth anniversary on September 17 for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara till 2nd October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation.

he said that program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on Prime Minister’s life vision and politics and book stall on Midi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery and said that all program was organized at booth level in the state of Arunachal Pradesh as per the directive of central office Of BJP.