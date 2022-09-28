ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

The meeting was attended by ZPM’s, HoD’s of line departments and members of SGH’s.

September 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

ZIRO A District Level Coordination meeting on integration of Village Poverty Reduction (VPRP) into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) was held at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Chairing the meeting, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime informed that the District is geared up to implement the ‘People’s Plan Campaign-“Sabki Yojana Sabka Vikas” starting from 2nd October 2022 to 31st January 2023 primarily focusing on preparation of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and Zilla Parishad Development Plan (ZPDP) corresponding to each Gram Panchayat and Zilla Parishad for the current financial year in a campaign mode on the pattern of last four years.

Watch Video

Related Articles

While suggesting for convergence between education, ICDS, medical, RD and other allied line departments to enable better output rather than piece-meal delivery system, Nime advised the ZPM’s to avoid seeking funds for the ‘de-funct’ schools and instead urged them to seek funds and proposals for renovations and better running of the existing schools.

He also directed the ARSLM coordinator to conduct workshops at Panchayat levels as and when the ZPM’s request them for better understanding and effective implementation of the People’s Plan Campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch Video 

Earlier, ARSLM District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom gave a brief introduction about the programme and cleared the doubts and queries of the ZPM’s during the open house discussion, Resource person Ezekiah Francis J, representative of NRO Kudumbashree made a PP on ‘VPRP-What and How, How VPRP process can help PRI’s’ while District thematic Coordinator SISD DMMU Ziro unit Maga Aminta made a presentation on ‘Creation of six standing sub-committees for making Gram Sabha vibrant’ as suggested by joint advisory of MoPR and MoRD.

The meeting was attended by ZPM’s, HoD’s of line departments and members of SGH’s.

Tags
September 28, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

Arunachal CM inaugurates New Academic Blocks of Saint Claret College in Ziro

September 26, 2022
Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

Arunachal Governor presents Citations to 97 Field Regiment, 1 Arunachal Scouts and 25 MADRAS

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

Arunachal: Four rescued bear cubs set to be released in Pakke Tiger Reserve

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: State’s four mountaineers to search for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

Arunachal: State’s four mountaineers to search for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao

September 26, 2022
Arunachal: NHPC's 2,000 mw Subansiri dam partially damaged in flooding

Arunachal: NHPC’s 2,000 mw Subansiri dam partially damaged in flooding

September 25, 2022
Arunachal: Bhalukpong-Tawang connectivity snap due to landslide

Arunachal: Bhalukpong-Tawang connectivity snap due to landslide

September 25, 2022
Arunachal: Adi Welfare Society gets new registration on nomenclature of All Adi Welfare Society

Arunachal: Adi Welfare Society gets new registration on nomenclature of All Adi Welfare Society

September 24, 2022
Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

Arunachal: DLSA ,Papum Pare conducts free legal awareness cum counselling programme

September 24, 2022

Chandigarh University video leak case: Punjab police arrests army personnel from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh

September 24, 2022
Arunachal: NEHRO demands CBI probe into APPSC question paper leak case

Arunachal: NEHRO demands CBI probe into APPSC question paper leak case

September 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button