US Embassy launches website to document cultural heritage of tribes in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI- The US Embassy on Tuesday launched a website to celebrate the cultural history of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous tribes as part of the celebrations of 75 years of bilateral relations between Washington and New Delhi.

The website was launched by US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Brian Heath, who while delivering the remarks said that this project, the 3000-year-old cultural and lifestyle traditions of indigenous tribes in North East India, preserves key aspects of India’s rich culture, society and history and it is important to highlight the wealth of stories and experiences that come together to make the societies what they are today.

In December 2021, the United States launched a programme through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to work with tribe members from 39 villages across the state to preserve and document their heritage through a series of short documentary films.

Further acknowledging the importance of Indigenous people, the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission also highlighted the fact that how this project enables them a voice in creating responsible tourism and for connecting to a hidden world and introducing him to Arunachal Pradesh.