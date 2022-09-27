ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

September 27, 2022
LONGDING- World Tourism Day 2022 was celebrated today in Longding with all flare and gaiety at GHSS Longding by Department of  Tourism in collaboration with District Tourism promotion committee Longding under the aegis of District Administration.

Speaking at the occasion Nyatum Doke incharge DTO highlighted about the importance of tourism in the development of a place, he also told the students about various opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Principal GHSS Longding Shri Emin Rumi also spoke at the occasion and highlighted the importance of culture in one’s life, he said our culture is our pride and we must preserve and protect it.

The celebration  started with a  mass rally by students of GHSS longding, then various programs like essay, extempore speech, quiz competition were organised on the occasion.

