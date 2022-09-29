ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

September 29, 2022
Arunachal: Landslide destroy Seven houses in Taliha

ITANAGAR- At least seven houses were totally destroyed and several others partially damaged by rain-triggered landslides in remote Taliha in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday night, official sources said on Wednesday.

“around seven houses were totally damaged and many more partially due to massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in and around Taliha sub-division on the night of September 27,”. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Taliha, Cheechung Chukhu said,

‘Though there were no reports of loss of human lives so far, however, there was an enormous loss of properties and many affected people have been relocated to safer areas, the ADC said.

While the aggrieved families are seeking support from the administration, the administration did not pay a visit to the landslide hit area till now.

Many families which were rendered homeless and lost properties are taking shelter in the houses of their relatives in Taliha.

‘The rain-induced landstides also blocked the Daporijo-Taliha road, disrupting the surface communication to the remote sub-divisional headquarters, he said.

