Arunachal: Sarkar Apke Dwar programme benefitted citizens, says CS

TAWANG- Chief Secretary, of Arunachal Pradesh, Dharmendra said that the Sarkar Apke Dwar programme initiated by govt has benefitted many citizens, and now onwards these camps shouldn’t be a routine affair.

He was on his maiden visit to Tawang today, took a meeting with all the head of offices of Tawang alongwith local MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, Commissioner to Chief Minister Sonam Chombay and Secretary Planning NT Glow.

Also Read- preliminary meeting for 8th Tawang festival held

With Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 approved by Govt recently, He asked the administration to do detailed homework like listing the people who are yet to receive benefits before conducting any camp in particular village, which should be the target and record the outcome of the camps. This is to achieve 100% saturation of all benefits in each village of the state.

He asked to keep the town clean and be committed to perform in best possible way to reach the last man with available resources and carry out duties sincerely.

In the meeting it was informed that Chief Secretary will hold similar review meetings with head of offices of other districts also.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read- World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

Speaking on the occasion Tsering Tashi , MLA Tawang conveyed his welcome to Chief Secretary on his maiden official visit to Tawang and informed that the officers of Tawang are very dedicated and sincere, any developmental project is done with gram sabha in transparent manner, and highligted some problems like drainage in township area and other infrastructures developments of the district.

During interaction session the concerned head of offices also shared their achievements and performance of their respective departments.