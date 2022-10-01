Arunachal: TWS with administration conducts awareness campaign against drug abuse and domestic violence at Padu Village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksang Tayeng )- In their continued bid to fight against drug menace and to spread awareness on domestic violence, the Women Wing of Tayeng Welfare Society ( TWS ) in association with general administration of Mariyang Sub-Division conducted a one day awareness campaign at community hall of Padu village under Mariyang Sub-Division in Upper Siang District on Thursday.

The awareness campaign was attended by people of Padu village, Gaon Burahs, Gram Panchayat Members, women organizations from nearby areas including PRI leaders from nearby Silli village, members of TWS having retired officers and government servant, TWS youth and President, TWS.

The awareness campaign was also attended by team Women Against Social Evils (WASE) of Pasighat led by President, Yamik Dulom Darang as resource persons besides. Team WASE deeply appreciated the WW of TWS for regularly organizing such awareness campaign of drug abuse and domestic violence against women. WASE appealed the general public of Padu and its nearby villages to fight tooth & nail against the growing menace of drug abuse in the region which if not jointly fought, will one day destroy the youths of area, as several youths are falling prey to drugs in alarming rate.

Officer-in-Charge of Mariyang Police Station, Dutin Panggam also attended the awareness campaign and said that the awareness campaign was meaningful and he desire that more of such awareness campaigns be organized at Damro village also. He assured to the team WW TWS in fighting against the drug menace in the area.

Bompang Tayeng, President, TWS while extending his thankfulness and appreciation to the Women Wing team said that, the effort of drug awareness among the society must continue and TWS will keep on backing up its WW team to carry on the noble job for the larger cause of the society.

TWS WW actively led by Yamem Panyang Tayeng, President and Oter Ering Tayeng, General Secretary have been doing their bid to contribute to the society by timely conducting such anti drug awareness campaigns to save the youths from falling prey to drug addictions.

Oter Ering Tayeng, GS, TWS WW who also happens to be a Zila Parishad Member from Mebo Banggo-II informed that, the women wing team of TWS have been organizing such awareness campaign even in the past at various places like Namsai and Mariyang/Damro. “We are planning to continue our effort in fight against drug and other illicit substances abuse including domestic violence against women in near future and we hope other clan-based societies will join us to keep our society free from dug and other modern day abuses.

Others like TWS youth wing President, Kaling Bung Tayeng, TWS WW, V/P Tilek Perme Tayeng, TWS WW Mebo GS, Binoimoti Modi Tayeng, GPC Silli, Advocate Ogong Tayeng, Tonak Tayeng, President, TWS Padu-Silli block also spoke on the occasion.