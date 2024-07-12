Arunachal: YMCR & RBYK led Pane Korong River Cleanup in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The team of Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with Rengging Baane Yameng Kebang (RBYK), is all set for tomorrow’s Pane Korong clean-up drive, plantation, and awareness program in Pasighat. The drive is expected to see a participation of over 100 volunteers and will be joined by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang.

Following the cleaning initiative, the YMCR and RBYK will also be conducting a plantation drive at the premises of the Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School.

The YMCR team arrived in Pasighat on Friday and, along with RBYK and the East Siang District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), conducted a reconnaissance of various stretches of the Pane Korong River within the Pasighat township.

The cleaning effort has garnered support from various Pasighat-based organizations, including the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang, Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union, Giidang Angong Society, Nyishi Students’ Union East Siang, Hills Society, Magic Club, East Siang unit, ITUS (Keyom and John unit)and DLSA.

YMCR Chairman S D Loda, in a press release, stated that they anticipate participation from over 100 volunteers based on information received from supporting partners. He highlighted the concerning amount of garbage accumulated along the riverside and within the river itself, emphasizing the need for substantial manpower for a thorough cleaning effort.

“We will be segregating the collected waste,” Loda informed. “Recyclable items will be handed over to scrap dealers, biodegradable waste will be composted, and legacy waste will be disposed of at the Pasighat Materials Recovery Facility.”

Loda urged all Pasighat citizens to participate in the cleaning drive. The gathering point is set for 7:00 AM tomorrow at the Independent Golden Jubilee Government Higher Secondary School, Pasighat.

We will be providing safety gloves, masks, and garbage bags to the participants but all volunteers have to bring their own gumboots, he informed.