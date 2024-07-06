Arunachal: Yagamso River cleaned, trees planted to mark Van Mahotsav week

ITANAGAR– To mark Van Mahotsav Week, a joint effort by NGOs in Itanagar resulted in a clean-up of the Yagamso River at Energy park and a tree plantation drive at Government Secondary School, Chimpu.

The clean-up drive, organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Collaboration with the All-Aka Students’ Union (AASU), Poma Panchayat Youth Welfare Society (PPYWS), and No. 1 Yaariyaan further strengthened the initiative.

Intern students from Dehradun colleges, currently undergoing social internship with the YMCR, also actively participated in the cleaning effort.

AASU General Secretary Kamu Degio, leading a team from the Bichom district, highlighted the union’s commitment to environmental causes. Inspired by participating in a previous YMCR clean-up, Degio commended their leadership in river conservation efforts.

PPYWS Convenor Techi Chokam expressed that participation in YMCR’s drives had been a valuable learning experience for his team. He emphasized their own efforts to conserve ecological diversity and protect rivers in the Poma Panchayat, Itanagar’s drinking water source.

Chokam addressed the growing problem of waste due to the area’s popularity as an eco-tourism and picnic spot. He appealed to visitors to be more environmentally responsible and minimize waste generation during recreational activities.

The PPYWS also provided a Tata mobile for loading the garbage collected during the clean-up drive and transporting it to the Hollongi dumping ground.

YMCR Vice Chairman Keyom Doni expressed gratitude to all participating organizations. He encouraged replication of the clean-up drive efforts in other communities and urged waste segregation at homes to minimize waste generation.

The clean-up was followed by a plantation drive at GSS Chimpu, where over 30 ornamental and fruit tree saplings were planted. The drive was held in collaboration with the school authorities, with participation from students and YMCR interns.