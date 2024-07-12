ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal: Indian Army celebrates global energy independence day at Sigar Military Station

The various activities ranging from awareness lectures, poster making competition, visit to solar farms

Last Updated: July 12, 2024
1 minute read

PASIGHAT-  To promote the theme “transitioning to clean energy”, Spear Corps of Indian Army commemorated ‘Global Energy Independence Day’, at Sigar Military Station here in East Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday last by organizing plethora of activities for the students.

The various activities ranging from awareness lectures, poster making competition, visit to solar farms and oath taking were undertaken with an aim to educate and promote awareness for alternative forms of energy and to adapt to renewable sources of energy.

Students of Don Bosco School, Mebo Sub-Division, East Siang District, who participated in the event, learnt about the latest technologies of Solar Cells, Wind turbines, biogas energy, planting trees and water harvesting.

The students visited the Solar Farm at Sigar military station, which provided them an insight into the world of science, technology and engineering in the context of green energy production.

Also Read-  Two Anti-Mega Dam Activists detained by Police

Additionally, students were told about the importance of use of E-vehicles and bicycles as a sustainable mode of transport and practice of carpooling to reduce carbon footprint. At the end of the event a collective pledge was taken by the soldiers & the students to “transition towards clean energy”.

The event was well appreciated by the school administration, who thanked the Indian Army for inculcating the importance of renewable energy to the young and impressionable students

